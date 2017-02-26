The Latest: NASCAR's Brian France warns field about blocking

Denny Hamlin, right, signs autographs for fans as he walks to his garage at a NASCAR auto racing practice session at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- The Latest on the Daytona 500 (all times local):

---

12:10 p.m.

NASCAR chairman Brian France issued a stern warning to drivers about blocking during the pre-race meeting for the Daytona 500.

France rarely wades into competition issues, but used his time at the microphone to warn the field that NASCAR will not interject if a driver tries to block another and it goes wrong.

''Blocking is part of racing,'' France told drivers. ''It causes big crashes. When you block somebody, you better hope there is a good Samaritan behind you.''

In other words, NASCAR won't penalize a driver who wrecks someone trying to block.

Blocking caused multiple accidents in the Truck Series and Xfinity Series season openers at Daytona earlier this week.

- Jenna Fryer

---

11:50 a.m.

Daytona 500 crasher!

Owen Wilson might need more time to rehearse his lines as the race's grand marshal. Wilson's quip that he should have an easy time instructing drivers to start their engines for the Daytona 500 backfired when he messed up one of the key words.

''Well, yeah, um, it shouldn't be too tricky. I think it's, 'Racers, start your engines?''' Wilson said.

Told it was, ''drivers,'' Wilson cracked, ''Oh, see, I already made a mistake.''

Rule (hash)76: No excuses. Give the command like a champion! Luckily for him, he gets a second take.

Wilson will voice Lightning McQueen in the upcoming movie ''Cars 3.'' Wilson said his former ''Cars'' co-star Paul Newman would have been the actor that would have been the best NASCAR driver. Newman, who died in 2008, was a passionate race fan, driver and team owner.

''I just saw a documentary on his racing and he seemed to have almost more of a passion for that than the stuff he was doing in the movies,'' Wilson said.

Wilson received some Daytona tips from ''Wedding Crashers'' co-star Vince Vaughn, who served as grand marshal two years ago.

''His big tip was not to watch his YouTube clip of him doing it because why see perfection?'' Wilson said.

With ''Zoolander 2'' out of the running for an Oscar, Wilson picked ''La La Land'' as the favorite to win some awards in tonight's ceremony.

''That 'La La Land' I thought was pretty good,'' he said. ''I went in seeing that, I was like, 'I don't know how much I'll like a musical.' But I felt that one was good pretty. And then, umm, yeah.''

- Dan Gelston

---

11:45 a.m.

A star-studded lineup of actors, musicians and celebrities is usually on hand for the Daytona 500. A handful of them have definitive roles for the season opener.

There are always a few more just taking in NASCAR biggest event.

The list this year includes actor Keanu Reeves, former NFL coach Rex Ryan, Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr., celebrity chef Guy Fieri, comedian Nate Bargatze, UFC fighter Anthony ''Rumble'' Johnson, rapper Waka Flocka Flame, hip hop disc jockey DJ Whoo Kid and Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez, a gymnast who is the most recent winner of ''Dancing with the Stars.''

Actor Owen Wilson, the grand marshal for the race, drew the biggest crowds.

Even other celebrites took notice.

''What was it like having Owen Wilson up here?'' said Dave Haywood, one-third of the trio Lady Antebellum. ''I was kind of geeking out on that.''

- Mark Long

---

11:20 a.m.

NFL Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson seems like the perfect person to wave the green flag to start the Daytona 500.

''Jimmie Johnson told me, 'Just don't drop it,''' Tomlinson said. ''I wasn't a guy that fumbled a lot, so I'm not worried about dropping it today.''

The flag should be in sure hands: Tomlinson fumbled just 30 times in nearly 4,000 touches over his 11-year NFL career.

Tomlinson is the honorary starter, and former ''American Idol'' contestant Jordin Sparks will sing the national anthem.

Sparks and Tomlinson, who star in the film ''God Bless The Broken Road,'' both called attending the race a bucket list item.

Sparks says she plans to shave almost 20 seconds of her anthem performance in the 2008 Super Bowl. She earned rave reviews for her rendition.

''Usually in a football stadium or a different stadium, half the crowd is behind me,'' she said. ''Now, I can see as far as my eye can see. Just a little more pressure.''

Her performance will be followed by a flyover from the famed U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

