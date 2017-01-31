The Latest: Europe's transfer window prepares to close

LONDON (AP) -- The Latest on the final day of European soccer's transfer window (all times GMT):

---

9:40 a.m.

French league club Lille has made its first signing of the January transfer window, bringing in Dutch striker Anwar El Ghazi on a 4+-year deal on deadline day.

The powerful El Ghazi, who can either play in a lone striker's role or wide, joined from Ajax.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but sports daily L'Equipe said El Ghazi was bought for 7 million euros ($7.4 million).

Lille has been struggling in attack, scoring only 21 goals in 22 league games, and made El Ghazi a priority. The club is 11th in the league standings, 23 points behind leader Monaco.

El Ghazi says ''my goal is to fight for the club, goals will come later.''

---

9:20 a.m.

Bayer Leverkusen has signed Jamaican forward Leon Bailey from Belgian club Genk.

The Bundesliga side says the highly rated 19-year-old Bailey signed through 2022.

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voeller says ''this lad was also high on many other European clubs' wish list. That's why we're even happier that we could see off such strong competition.''

Bailey is eligible for Leverkusen's Champions League campaign despite playing in the Europa League for Genk this season.

Bailey, who will be given the No. 9 jersey at Leverkusen, says, ''Leverkusen is known for it, that you can develop well here. And the way football is played here is attractive. I like it.''

---

4:40 a.m.

Clubs in European soccer's leading leagues have their final chance to sign players for the remainder of the season.

The January transfer window closes at 1700 GMT in Germany, 2200 GMT in Italy and 2300 GMT in France, Spain and England.

In the Premier League, final negotiations over transfers are set to be taking place while games are being played as 14 teams are in action on Tuesday evening.