The Latest: Robinson wins dunk contest, caps Saturday events

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 18: Glenn Robinson III #40 of the Indiana Pacers dunks the ball during the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night as part of the 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 18, 2017 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- The Latest on Saturday's NBA All-Star events (all times local):

9:25 p.m.

Glenn Robinson III of the Indiana Pacers is the All-Star slam dunk champion.

Robinson beat Derrick Jones Jr. of the Phoenix Suns in the final round. Robinson clinched the win with a perfect 50 on the final dunk of the night - going over three people for a reverse dunk and nearly touching his head on the rim in the process.

Robinson and Jones embraced when it was over, and Robinson went over to shake hands with judges.

''This is just the beginning for me,'' Robinson said.

Robinson started with a dunk where he leaped over Indiana teammate Paul George, grabbing the ball from the All-Star before his slam that merited 44 points.

Jones failed to go over three people - or rather, one man, one Suns dancer and Suns' mascot The Gorilla - and get a dunk down in his first attempt of the finals, yet got 37 points. His second attempt, an off-the-bounce, between-the-legs slam, was a perfect 50.

DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers and Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic were eliminated in the first round. Gordon finished second to Minnesota's Zach LaVine in last year's contest.

---

9:05 p.m.

The dunk contest is underway, and the props are out.

DeAndre Jordan jumped over a turntable, and DJ Khaled - who, of course, captured the whole thing on his Snapchat. Derrick Jones Jr. jumped over four teammates, though got a boost from the shoulder of one of them. Glenn Robinson III went over two people, one on the shoulders of the other and pulled off easily the best dunk of Round 1.

As for the pre-contest favorite, Aaron Gordon?

He broke out a drone.

Gordon needed three tries before getting a ball-dropped-from-drone, take it off the bounce, between the legs dunk down. The judges weren't impressed, and he trails after Round 1.

---

8:45 p.m.

With some long-range shots and a Shaq-aided slam, the SagerStrong Foundation has received a $500,000 donation.

Following a tribute to Craig Sager after the 3-point contest, TNT broadcaster Ernie Johnson came onto the court with champion Eric Gordon and finalists Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker. Johnson said $10,000 would be donated to the charity for each shot they made in a minute.

Then TNT analyst Reggie Miller, one of the great 3-point shooters in NBA history, said he wanted to get involved, bringing with him onto the court All-Stars James Harden and DeMar DeRozan, WNBA champion Candace Parker and actors, including Anthony Anderson and Michael B. Jordan.

They combined for 13 makes for $130,000, and Johnson then offered to raise it to $500,000 if two-time MVP Stephen Curry could make a halfcourt shot. Curry missed his attempts, but Shaquille O'Neal then hoisted Sager's youngest son, Ryan, up so he could dunk to earn the total.

Craig Sager died in December at 65 after battling a form of cancer. He was announced earlier Saturday as a Curt Gowdy Media Award winner by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

---

8:25 p.m.

Houston's Eric Gordon has dethroned Golden State splash brother Klay Thompson as the NBA All-Star 3-point contest champion.

And he did it in New Orleans, where he played the previous five seasons before leaving last summer in free agency.

Gordon's score of 21 in a final-round tie-breaker defeated Cleveland's Kyrie Irving, the 2013 winner who had 18. The pair had each finished with a score of 20 in the final round, meaning they each had to shoot 25 more balls to decide it.

Thompson was stunningly eliminated in the first round, missing a final shot from the corner that could have put him through ahead of Walker.

---

7:40 p.m.

Big men continue to reign supreme in the NBA All-Star Saturday night skills competition.

New York Knicks 7-foot-3 forward Kristaps Prozingis won it, beating Utah's Gordon Hayward in the finals.

Those vanquished in earlier rounds included guards John Wall of Washington and Isaiah Thomas of Boston, both because they couldn't make their initial 3-pointers required to close out the course before Hayward did.

Porzingis emerged from the big-men's division that included the Pelicans' Anthony Davis and Denver's Nikola Jokic.

Porzingis and Hayward were neck and neck until the end of the course, but Porzingis hit his 3 first to end it.

The three-round, obstacle-course competition tests dribbling, passing, agility and shooting skills.

