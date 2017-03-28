The Latest: Helmets by position in NFL's future?

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, right, talks with Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, left, at the NFL football meetings Monday, March 27, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) -- The Latest on the NFL meetings (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

NFL players may be wearing different helmets based on their position in the not-too-distant future.

The chairman of the league's head, neck and spine engineering subcommittee outlined the research that's leading in that direction in an informal gathering with reporters at the NFL owners meetings on Tuesday.

Dr. Jeff Crandall, director of the Center for Applied Biomechanics at the University of Virginia, said the NFL is working to develop reliable sensors to monitor the minute details of the impact of concussion-causing hits.

Once those sensors are developed, it soon could well be the case of big linemen and speedy receivers wearing helmets that protect different parts of the head.

''There are position-specific cleats, position-specific shoulder pads, and we know that players in different positions receive different types of severity and frequency of impacts,'' Crandall said, ''so we think that a position-specific helmet makes sense.''

Crandall repeated statistics first made public at the Super Bowl that showed concussions caused by helmet-to-helmet hits were down, and concussions caused by helmet-to-body hits were up. That would make sense as players shift from drilling an opponent's helmet and hit the shoulder pad or lower instead.

That might lead to work to develop a safer shoulder pad as well as helmet, Crandall said.

Position-based helmets could be in use in four or five years.

The helmet talk was part of a wide-ranging discussion of the research the NFL says is being done to present to the private sector to produce safer football equipment.

---

3:05 p.m.

Everything is status quo with Tony Romo, which means the Dallas Cowboys quarterback remains in limbo.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings that nothing has changed regarding Romo, who sat out most of 2016 while Dak Prescott was winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and leading the team to a 13-3 record and NFC East crown.

Dallas had planned to release Romo earlier this month, then opted not to as it sought a trade for the 36-year-old QB.

''He and Jerry are the principle people in working that situation through,'' Garrett said of Romo and team owner Jerry Jones. ''I don't want to get into any specifics.

''Tony has been a great football player in this league for a long time, he can play the game at a very high level. Durability has been an issue the last couple of years and no one knows how he can handle the course of a 16-game season. But you take that risk with everyone on your roster.

''We'll work through the situation day by day. Nothing has changed.''

---

12:25 p.m.

NFL owners approved having referees use a hand-held tablet for video replay reviews, eliminating ''going under the hood,'' and also centralized final decisions on such calls.

Previously, the referee would go to a sideline camera for reviews, and he would have final say on keeping or reversal a call. Now, league officiating chief Dean Blandino and his staff in New York will make those decisions with input from the referee.

Also Tuesday, owners extended bringing touchbacks out to the 25-yard line for another year, and eliminating ''leapers'' trying to block field goals or extra points. They added protections for defenseless receivers running their routes, too.

---

11:45 a.m.

During their rise to playoff contention in 2016, the Tennessee Titans learned some valuable lessons.

None was more significant than recognizing the importance of every down.

''One play can change a season, not just a game,'' Titans coach Mike Mularkey said. ''People point to we had that Jacksonville loss (38-17 in Week 16), but I look at plays in other games.

''We need to be more detailed and not have things go wrong, pay more attention to detail is how you solve that.''

The Titans were among the league's most-improved teams, finishing 9-7 and barely missing the playoffs.

Asked if he considers the AFC South wide open, Mularkey preferred to look at his young team.

''I think we can play with anybody,'' he said. ''But you've got to do it week in and week out, when it counts.''

---

11 a.m.

Sean McDermott doesn't think it will be easy coaching in a division with the guy he calls ''one of the greatest of all time.''

Read More