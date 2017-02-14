Last-place Pescara fires Oddo after 1 win in 24 matches

PESCARA, Italy (AP) -- Last-place Serie A club Pescara has fired its coach, Massimo Oddo, after winning just one of its 24 matches in its return to the top division.

The move follows a 5-3 loss to Torino at the weekend.

No immediate replacement was announced, with assistant Luciano Zauri directing training Tuesday.

With 14 matches remaining, Pescara is 14 points from safety.

The 40-year-old Oddo had taken over at the end of last season, when the team was fighting for promotion from Serie B.

As a player, Oddo was a substitute in Italy's victorious 2006 World Cup squad.

It's the sixth coaching change of the season, a much lower rate than recent years. Last season, there were 16 changes in the 20-team league.