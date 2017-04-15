Larin's late goal helps Orlando City beat Galaxy 2-1

Orlando City's Cristian Higuita (7) moves the ball past Los Angeles Galaxy's Gyasi Zerdes (11) during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Cyle Larin scored in stoppage time, Will Johnson had a goal and an assist and Orlando City beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 on Saturday to remain unbeaten at home this season.

Larin scored on a sliding volley off Johnson's corner kick in the 91st minute for his fourth goal of the season.

Johnson opened the scoring in the ninth minute, chest-trapping - off one bounce - a long, arcing pass from Scott Sutter near the top-left corner of the box before blasting a right-footer into the far corner of the net.

Romain Alessandrini, a 28-year-old designated player acquired by Los Angeles (2-4-0) on Jan. 31, tied it in the 83rd with his fourth goal in three games. Alessandrini took a pass from Jermaine Jones and, just outside the top of the box, cut back to evade two defenders and fired in a low, right-footed finish off the post.

Joe Bendik had five saves for Orlando City (4-1-0), which allowed an MLS-high 60 goals in 2016 but has just four goals against this season.