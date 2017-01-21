Langer takes one-shot lead over Cuoples at Hualalai

Bernhard Langer hits on the 12th hole during the final round of the 3M Championship golf tournament in Blaine, Minn., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) -- Bernhard Langer closed with back-to-back birdies to shoot a 7-under 65 Friday for a 15-under-129 total and a one-shot lead over Fred Couples after the second round of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

Langer began the day tied for first with defending champion Duffy Waldorf and Marco Dawson after an opening-round 64 at the Jack Nicklaus-designed course located adjacent to the Four Seasons Resort on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Couples birdied four of the first five holes en route to a 7-under 65 to come in at 130 after 36 holes. Kirk Triplett shot an 8-under 64 to sit alone in third at 131.

Nine of the 47 golfers who teed it up in the first event of the PGA Tour Champions season were within four shots of the lead entering Saturday's final round. Conditions were ideal the first two days as 41 golfers were under par.