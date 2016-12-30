Lane Kiffin was left behind by an Alabama bus — again

Lane Kiffin really has a tough time with bus schedules this time of year.

The Alabama offensive coordinator infamously was left behind at the stadium after the Tide won the College Football Playoff national championship last year. And according to ESPN.com, it happened again on Thursday after a Peach Bowl media session.

From ESPN.com:

Kiffin was the last person from the Alabama contingent doing interviews after the hourlong session ended, and by the time he got out of the Georgia Dome locker room to where the buses were supposed to be, they were already headed back to the team hotel in downtown Atlanta.

“Yep, got left again,” cracked Kiffin.

Kiffin, who recently accepted the head-coaching job at Florida Atlantic but will finish the season with Alabama, was still talking to reporters last year after the Tide beat Clemson for the title in Phoenix.

The Alabama team buses aren't here anymore. Lane Kiffin is. pic.twitter.com/CoerIM49VA — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 12, 2016





In that instance, Kiffin was able to hitch a ride back to the team hotel with head coach Nick Saban. This time, Kiffin told ESPN he got a ride to the hotel from a Peach Bowl official.

Saturday’s game against Washington starts at 3 p.m., so you’d think the team bus wouldn’t be as antsy to leave the stadium (last year’s title game ended late at night). Or maybe they will just have to specifically check to see if Kiffin is aboard before departing this time.

Sam Cooper is a writer for the Yahoo Sports blogs.

