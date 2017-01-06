Landry fined $48K for post-TD celebration

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, left, talks with wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in Davie, Fla. Tannehill didn't take part in practice, making it unlikely he'll return from a left knee injury. The Dolphins play the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC Wild-Card game Sunday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Jarvis Landry's post-touchdown celebration in a game against New England last weekend came with a hefty price tag: The NFL fined the Miami Dolphins wide receiver $48,618.

Half the fine was for grabbing his crotch. The other half was for spiking his helmet after he bounced off a linebacker to score on an 8-yard catch just before halftime of Miami's 35-14 loss to the Patriots .

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was fined $12,154 for celebrating a touchdown score against Detroit with a 360-degree dunk over the goal post, a move the league outlawed a couple of years ago.

Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin was docked $18,231 for unnecessary roughness in the fourth quarter of Oakland's 24-6 loss at Denver that cost the Raiders a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Avoiding a fine for his actions in that game was Broncos All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib, who snatched the gold chain off wide receiver Michael Crabtree's neck in the first half.

Also avoiding a fine was Seattle's Jarran Reed, who was ejected for throwing a punch with about five minutes left in the Seahawks' 25-23 win over the 49ers.

