Landeskog on rumors; Sweeney shouldn't panic (Puck Headlines)

View photos VANCOUVER, BC - JANUARY 17: Vancouver Canucks trainer Jon Sanderson checks the tooth of Alexandre Burrows #14 of the Vancouver Canucks during their NHL game against the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena January 17, 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Vancouver won 1-0. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images) More

• Vancouver Canucks forward Alex Burrows gets his teeth checked during a game against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. [Getty]

• Gabriel Landeskog’s name has been mentioned as being on the trading block for the Colorado Avalanche. What does he think about this? [Denver Post]

• With pressure mounting on the struggling Bruins, Sweeney shouldn’t panic. [Bruins Daily]

• We don’t know if Claude Julien is going to make it through the season as head coach of the struggling Boston Bruins. What we do know — now — is that team president Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney have the support of ownership if they decide to make that move. [Boston Herald]

• All eyes are on the Avalanche as the NHL trade deadline looms. [TSN]

• A look at which New York Islanders players fans should pay attention to, from an analytics perspective, now that Jack Capuano has been fired. [Lighthouse Hockey]

• The Detroit Red Wings may not make the playoffs for the first time since 1990. The team isn’t ready to throw in the towel yet, the climb to the postseason keeps getting steeper. [AP via Yahoo!]

• Should the Edmonton Oilers take a run at St. Louis Blues pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk? [Oilers Nation]

• Why the Avalanche should target Shattenkirk. [Mile High Sticking]

• Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar talks about a stomach flu that knocked him out of his team’s weekend game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He also discuses his lack of offensive production this season. [LA Kings Insider]

• A documentary series about the Vegas Golden Knights explored how the team chose its logo and showed some logos that were not used. [SinBin Vegas]

• Bruce Boudreau’s deft touch with in-game adjustments and willingness to ride a hot hand with the Minnesota Wild demonstrate just how much coaching matters. [Minneapolis Star Tribune]

• Is New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist bad? Or can he simply not carry the team anymore? There’s a difference between the two. [Blue Seat Blog]

• Some of the NHL’s top two-way centers, who also took part in the World Cup of Hockey, have struggled this season. [National Post]

• Halifax Mooseheads forward Nico Hischier has been named captain for Team Orr at the upcoming CHL/NHL Top Prospects game to be played on Monday, January 30th in Quebec City. Hischier is the potential top pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. [Halifax Mooseheads]

• Here are the 16 highest-rated fan concept jerseys for 2016. [Icethetics]

• The Arizona Coyotes are likely going to have a high pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. Previewing the players they could select his upcoming summer. [Arizona Sports]

• On Tampa Bay Lightning fan Terri Naumann and her touching story [The Sports Daily]

• So far this season, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Christopher Tanev has been the team’s second-worst Corsi player. In the past, Tanev has been solid from an analytics perspective. What happened in 2016-17? [The Canuck Way]

• Who are the best 1,000 players in NHL history? [Greatest Hockey Legends]

• The hottest lines in the NHL right now from a fantasy perspective. [Dobber Hockey]

• Finally, Quite the shootout goal by Jonathan Dahlen. a 2016 second-round pick of the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa Senators prospect Jonathan Dahlén (@Timra_IK) scores the shootout winner vs Vita Hasten… pic.twitter.com/CZMtDDVf45 — Robert Söderlind (@HockeyWebCast) January 16, 2017





