Lame duck coach Mark Gottfried compared himself to a run-over dog in his pregame speech (Video)

NC State head coach Mark Gottfried was fired Thursday — kind of.

After a week filled with speculation, reports that NC State had already begun its search for a successor, and a 24-point home loss to North Carolina, the Wolfpack program announced that Gottfried would not be retained for a seventh season. But he wasn’t immediately let go. Athletic director Debbie Yow is allowing Gottfried to coach the rest of the season — four regular season games, plus the ACC tournament.

Gottfried coached the first of those four games Saturday at home against Notre Dame, and NC State let ESPN cameras inside its locker room for Gottfried’s pregame speech. It was … motivational? Maybe? More than anything, it just seemed awkward:

Pregame, Mark Gottfried compared himself to a run-over dog … "Bite the damn tire!" pic.twitter.com/nnENfpSkSI — Bret Strelow (@bretstrelow) February 18, 2017





“It’s like I’m that dog … That damn car rolls over me, and that car is on top of me, and that tire is squishing me,” Gottfried said. “You got a choice to make right there.

“I promise you, I promise you, I’ma bite that damn tire. Bite the damn tire today, fellas. You hear me?”

Some players forced out a grumbled “yeah.”

“Bite the damn tire,” Gottfried repeated one more time, before clapping and getting ready to take his team out to the court.

It sounds like this is a metaphor Gottfried used when talking to his team yesterday too. It’s obviously meant to be inspirational. You can decide for yourself whether it was or not.

Or you can look at the reactions of NC State players, none of whom seemed too fired up.

Or you can look at their performance in the game. NC State trailed Notre Dame 41-28 at halftime.