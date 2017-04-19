What La La Anthony Is Saying With Her Postbreakup Look

La La Anthony made her first public appearance since news broke of her separation from husband Carmelo Anthony, looking polished and chic.

On Tuesday the television personality was photographed at the Tribeca Film Festival Luncheon and Award Ceremony in New York City wearing a white, sleeveless Open Ceremony dress and Christian Louboutin heels. Her hair was slicked back into a topknot, and her 20-carat oval-cut diamond wedding ring was nowhere to be seen.

While the couple of nearly seven years and parents to 10-year-old son Kiyan haven’t filed divorce papers, their marriage has reportedly been rocky, with rumors swirling that Carmelo cheated on La La, including with a stripper, according to TMZ. But a source told Page Six that the stripper rumor isn’t true.

La La’s understated look was a departure from her usual style, which includes shiny metallics, thigh-high boots, cutout dresses, and neon shoes. And for La La, who once told Vogue, “I just wear what I feel,” her pulled-together vibe seemed anything but accidental.

“In grieving the loss of her marriage and the alleged circumstances surrounding her divorce, this woman might have chosen a long white dress to convey the idea of angelic innocence in stark comparison to infidelity and the stigma that’s attached to strippers,” Jonathan Alpert, a Manhattan-based psychotherapist and author of Be Fearless, tells Yahoo Style. “She looks almost virginal in contrast to someone with a more obvious sexuality.”

It’s not uncommon for people to change up their style when a relationship blossoms or dissolves. After breaking up with Orlando Bloom in March, Katy Perry debuted a platinum blond pixie cut, while Taylor Swift ditched her classic pinup look for platinum blond hair and an edgier style when she hooked up with actor Tom Hiddleston. And Khloé Kardashian credits her fitness obsession and rock-hard body to a coping mechanism in the wake of her divorce from Lamar Odom.

“For celebrities, looking good can be the best revenge, especially if one feels mistreated; other times it’s a declaration of independence, especially if there was any pressure to dress a certain way in a relationship,” Liza Anderson of Anderson Group Public Relations tells Yahoo Style. “However, a new look can give celebrities — just like anyone else — a boost of inner personal strength.”

Read more from Yahoo Style + Beauty:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day. For Twitter updates, follow @YahooStyle and @YahooBeauty.