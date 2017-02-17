Lady Vols' Diamond DeShields taken off court on stretcher

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) -- Tennessee guard Diamond DeShields was carted off the court after a first-quarter collision Thursday night in the Lady Volunteers' game against Alabama.

DeShields' head hit the body of an Alabama player about four minutes into the game. The 6-foot-1 junior guard left the court on a stretcher and was taken to a hospital. During a halftime interview on television, Tennessee coach Holly Warlick said it was a precautionary measure.

DeShields entered the game averaging a team-high 18 points as well as 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists.