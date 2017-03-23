Ladd gets go-ahead goal in third, Islanders beat Rangers 3-2

New York Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello (36), of Norway, looks to pass as New York Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic (3) defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Andrew Ladd scored the tiebreaking goal with about 7 1/2 minutes remaining in the third period and the New York Islanders rallied for 3-2 victory over the crosstown-rival Rangers on Wednesday night.

Anders Lee had a goal and an assist, and Nikolay Kulemin also scored for the Islanders, who pulled two points behind Boston for the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot. Anthony Beauvillier had two assists and Thomas Greiss stopped 34 shots.

Mats Zuccarello and Rick Nash scored, and Antti Raanta finished with 25 saves for the Rangers, who remained six points behind Columbus for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Islanders, who beat the Rangers for the third time in four games this season and seven of eight over the last two, won for just the second time in six games (1-3-1). The Islanders also improved to 17-9-4 since interim coach Doug Weight replaced the fired Jack Capuano.

The loss extended the Rangers' home losing streak to seven games (0-5-2) since beating Washington on Feb. 19.

The Islanders went on the power play with about 8 1/2 minutes left when the Rangers' Michael Grabner was sent off for delay of game for knocking the puck over the glass. Islanders captain John Tavares fired a shot from the left side that deflected to Lee at the left side of the net. Lee then sent a backhand pass in front to Ladd, who fired it past Raanta for his 20th with 7:22 to go.

Trailing 2-1 after two periods, the Islanders tied it on a double-deflection at 5:01 of the third. With the Rangers' Kevin Hayes off for slashing, rookie Josh Ho-Sang sent a puck in front that deflected off Beauvillier's skate and then Kulemin's, with the latter getting credit for his 12th of the season.

The game was scoreless after 20 minutes, before the Rangers went ahead in the second period. With Tavares off for hooking, his second penalty of the game, Zuccarello put the Rangers up 1-0 at 2:46. Mika Zibanejad swiped a centering pass from the left side while falling and Zuccarello put it past Greiss for his 15th of the season.

The Islanders tied it 54 seconds later as Beauvillier brought the puck up the right side and backhanded a shot off Raanta's pad that deflected to Lee on the left side, and Lee knocked it in the open net for his 27th.

Nash put the Rangers back ahead less than three minutes later. He took a pass from Oscar Lindberg and brought the puck up the ice, skated in on Greiss while fighting off a defender and lifted the puck up off the goalie's glove that bounced on the ice and over the line for his 20th at 6:36.

Greiss made a stellar stop on Grabner's snap shot with about 5 1/2 minutes left in the middle period. Raanta then preserved the Rangers' lead with a nice save on a shot in close by Ho-Sang with 4:15 to go and denied Lee's wrist shot seconds later.

The Rangers outshot the Islanders 11-9 in a scoreless first period that saw both teams have chances.

NOTES: Tavares, who remained one goal from tying Bobby Nystrom (235) for eighth place on the Islanders' career goal-scoring list, was whistled for three penalties. ... Islanders D Johnny Boychuk missed his ninth straight game and F Shane Prince his seventh, both due to lower-body injuries. ... Islanders F Ryan Strome left in the second period. The team announced during the second intermission that he would not return due to an upper-body injury. ... Nick Holden had an assist on Nash's second-period goal, giving Rangers defensemen 26 assists and 38 points in the last 20 games. ... The Rangers were without D Kevin Klein for the 15th straight game, D Dan Girdi for the 12th, and G Henrik Lundqvist for the seventh.

UP NEXT:

Islanders: At Pittsburgh on Friday night before returning home the following night to open a stretch of three of four at Barclays Center.

Rangers: At Los Angeles on Saturday night in the opener of a three-game California trip.

