La. Tech kicks game-winning field goal to topple Navy 48-45

Louisiana Tech’s Jonathan Barnes kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expried to give the Bulldogs a 48-45 win over Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl.

The real-life record will show the Bulldogs won the game. But when the game makes its way to movie theaters in 15 years or so, Navy may be the cinematic victor.

Barnes’ field goal came a drive after Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry ran for a 30-yard touchdown to tie the game at 445-45. It was Perry’s first play of the day as he replaced Zach Abey, who was taken off the field after he got a vicious hit to the ribs after throwing a pass.

Perry saw his only other game action of the season in Week 1 when he was pulled out of the stands at halftime to suit up because of an injury to starting quarterback Tago Smith. Navy needed depth after Will Worth replaced Smith and Perry ended up playing some late in the game as Navy was comfortably ahead over Fordham.

[Follow Dr. Saturday on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr]

Worth suffered a knee injury in Navy’s American Athletic Conference Championship game loss to Temple and Abey took over as the team’s starting quarterback vs. Army. Abey’s insertion into the starting lineup meant Perry, a true freshman, was the backup for the final two games of the season. No one would have guessed he’d get a chance to score the game-tying touchdown in a bowl game after starting the season in the stands.

Alas, Navy didn’t win the game. That’s why it’s understandable that whoever gets the movie rights to Perry’s incredible 2016 story will figure out a way for the Midshipmen to come out victorious. Because Rudy wasn’t really offsides, right?

Louisiana Tech quarterback Ryan Higgins was 29-40 passing for 411 yards and four touchdowns. Twelve of his completions went to Trent Taylor, who set an Armed Forces Bowl record with 233 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Carlos Henderson caught Higgins’ two other touchdown passes.

Abey had 25 carries for 114 rushing yards and also threw for 159 yards and a touchdown. The Midshipmen’s triple-option offense racked up 300 yards rushing on 61 carries.

Louisiana Tech finishes the season 9-5 after losing its last two games of the season before the bowl game. Navy also ends the season 9-5 after dropping its last three games.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is the assistant editor of Dr. Saturday on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg