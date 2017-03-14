LA Rams sign Bills offensive lineman Groy to offer sheet

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- The Los Angeles Rams have signed offensive lineman Ryan Groy to an offer sheet, putting the Buffalo Bills in a position to have to match the contract for the restricted free agent.

The move was revealed on the NFL's daily transactions list published Tuesday.

The Bills retained the rights to Groy by extending him a one-year contract tender last week. ESPN.com reported the Rams made Groy a two-year, $5 million offer, with $3.5 million guaranteed.

Buffalo has until Monday to match the contract or lose Groy without compensation.

Groy has three seasons of experience, including the past two in Buffalo. He was a valuable backup last year in starting the final seven games at center after Eric Wood broke his right leg.

---

