LA Kings recall F Adrian Kempe, send Setoguchi to minors

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) -- The Los Angeles Kings have recalled top forward prospect Adrian Kempe and defenseman Paul LaDue from their AHL affiliate in Ontario.

The Kings made the moves Wednesday. They also sent Devin Setoguchi to the minors and traded defenseman Tom Gilbert to Washington this week.

Kempe has the chance to make his NHL debut this week. The 20-year-old Swede has just 11 goals and eight assists in 43 games with Ontario, but the Kings hope he will provide offense for a team currently ranked 23rd in the NHL with 2.49 goals per game.

Kempe was Los Angeles' first-round pick in 2014. He is in just his second professional season.

The Kings return from a six-day break Thursday at home against Arizona.