LA Kings to oversee Berlin hockey club's operations

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The NHL's Los Angeles Kings will oversee the operations of Berlin Eisbaren, a team in Germany's top hockey league.

The Kings and the Eisbaren announced the agreement Monday in Berlin. Both clubs are owned by conglomerate AEG Sports.

Eisbaren managing director Peter John Lee will report to Luc Robitaille, the Kings' president of business operations. Robitaille and AEG chief operating officer Kelly Cheeseman have been named to the Eisbaren's board of directors.

Berlin won seven of nine Deutsche Eishockey Liga championships from 2005-13, including the final three straight, but they haven't won a title since.

The Eisbaren, or Polar Bears, are coached by Uwe Krupp. During his playing career, the German defenseman was briefly Robitaille's teammate with the Detroit Red Wings.