LA Galaxy sign M Joao Pedro out of Portugal's first division

CARSON, Calif. (AP) -- The LA Galaxy have signed Portuguese midfielder Joao Pedro.

The Galaxy announced the deal Thursday to sign Pedro away from Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal's first division.

The Galaxy used targeted allocation money to acquire the 23-year-old Pedro, who has been with Vitoria since his youth career began. He started all 17 games in central midfield and scored one goal for fifth-place Vitoria this season.

Pedro landed with the Galaxy one day after they finalized a deal with veteran midfielder Jermaine Jones and inked midfielder Sebastian Lletget to a contract extension.

The five-time MLS champions are revamping their midfield after the offseason departures of Steven Gerrard, Mike Magee and Jeff Larentowicz. The Galaxy finished sixth in the overall league standings last season.