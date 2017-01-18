Kyle Shanahan becomes last candidate in 49ers coach search

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan speaks during a news conference while preparing for the NFC divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) -- The search for a new San Francisco 49ers coach has narrowed in on Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan after the only other candidate remaining pulled out of consideration.

Seattle offensive line coach Tom Cable's agent, Doug Hendickson, tweeted Tuesday that Cable is ''re-affirming'' his commitment to the Seahawks and thanked the 49ers for their interest. That follows New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels pulling out on Monday and leaves Shanahan as the only remaining candidate.

The Niners can't hire Shanahan until the Falcons' season ends. Atlanta hosts Green Bay in the NFC championship on Sunday. If the Falcons win, the 49ers could request a second interview with Shanahan during the bye week next week.

Shanahan is the son of two-time Super Bowl winning head coach Mike Shanahan, who also won a title as offensive coordinator in San Francisco in 1994.

Kyle Shanahan's stock as a candidate has climbed as his Atlanta offense has flourished. Atlanta led the NFL in scoring, averaging 33.8 points per game, and quarterback Matt Ryan was picked as a first-team AP All-Pro this season.

Shanahan got his first NFL job as an offensive quality control coach in Tampa Bay in 2004. He also served as an offensive coordinator in Houston, Washington and Cleveland before arriving in Atlanta last season.

The 49ers have the only coach opening left in the NFL after the other five vacancies have all been filled.

Three coaches who interviewed with team CEO Jed York have already taken jobs elsewhere, with Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay getting hired by the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott getting the job in Buffalo and Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn taking over the Chargers.

Vance Joseph was hired in Denver before he could interview with San Francisco.

York said he was open to hiring either the coach or general manager first. He said the primary goal in the search is finding a coach and general manager who can work well together.

He has interviewed nine candidates for general manager although Seattle co-director of player personnel Trent Kirchner pulled out on Tuesday, according to NFL Network.

The other eight candidates are Seattle co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer, Arizona vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, Carolina assistant GM Brandon Beane, Indianapolis vice president of football operations Jimmy Raye III, Minnesota assistant GM George Paton, Green Bay director of football operations Eliot Wolf and Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst.

