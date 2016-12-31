Kris Draper, Gary Roberts get their anger up in Alumni Game (Video)

The alumni game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at BMO Field in Toronto features more than a few players known for their grit, physical play and occasional viciousness.

So it’s only natural that tempers would flare, even if it’s an Old Timers’ exhibition game ahead of the NHL Centennial Classic scheduled for New Year’s Day.

Like, for example, when Kris Draper and Gary Roberts got reacquainted after some checking in the corner, and looked like they were about to escalate things in the outdoor game:

We imagine the conversation went a little something like this:

ROBERTS: “You know I just wanted to let you know that with some changes in your diet and a new training program I could get you into better shape in just…”

DRAPER: “FOUR rings, old man! FOUR!”

Quite hilariously, those are noted enforcers Tie Domi and Joe Kocur who skated over to prevent a potential fight.

The older, the wiser, one imagines.

—

