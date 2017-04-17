KPL side Ulinzi Stars fete outstanding players

Ulinzi Stars have awarded their two players for performing well in February and March

Ulinzi Stars have feted their players who were outstanding in the months of February and March.

Winger Samuel ‘Daddy’ Onyango was named the best for February while Captain James Saruni emerged the best for March.

In February, Onyango scored three goals for the Soldiers against Al Hilal Benghazi and Smouha in CAF Confederations Cup matches. Saruni, on the other hand, was key in the league’s opening matches conceding only two goals so far from four matches where Ulinzi Stars have not lost a match.

Team Officer in Charge Captain Godwine Baraza has congratulated the two players explaining that such awards will motivate the team throughout the season.

“We want to ensure there is enough competition in the team as well as motivating those who do well and go out of their way. The two (Onyango and Saruni) have been quite impressive in the opening two months of the season. We congratulate them for their hard work,” he told the club’s web-portal.

The awards comprise of jerseys signed by the club chairman Lt. Col. Erick Oloo and his vice Major Joe Birgen as well as a cash reward.