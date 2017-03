Taekyun Kim's two-run homer in the 10th inning helped Korea defeat Chinese Taipei 11-8 on Thursday in the final game for both teams at this year's World Baseball Classic.

This game matched up the two teams from Pool A which will not be advancing to the next round. Korea hosted the first round but finished 1-2 while Chinese Taipei went 0-3. Advancing to the second round from Pool A are undefeated Israel as well as the Netherlands.