Komphela: Kaizer Chiefs aim to win both PSL title and Nedbank Cup

Goal caught up with the Amakhosi gaffer ahead of their highly anticipated Cup clash with Matsatsantsa

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela says they cannot afford to undermine struggling Matsatsantsa ahead of their Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash in Johannesburg on Saturday.

SuperSport recorded their second successive defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in a PSL match on Wednesday, while Chiefs had no league match in midweek

“You must understand that fatigue accumulates over a period of time. The question is do you immediately become the favourite after two or three days of resting. No, you are not because the threat remains the same. In fact, it calls for the utmost humility,” Komphela told Goal.

Amakhosi are enjoying a 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions with their last defeat coming away to Chippa United in December last year.

“The biggest thing for us is to focus on Saturday and forget the run we’ve had because it counts for nothing. The past won’t take us to the next round of the Nedbank Cup," he said.

“So just focus on the match and play your game and stay in the game.

This will be the first of two matches against the three-time PSL champions. They visit SuperSport in the PSL next week Saturday in Mbombela.

“At Chiefs, the challenge is settled. There’s no practice match. There’s no minor match. You have to win them all. Unlike any other circumstances, you will say you have to win at least one of the two matches because there’s an objective you’re trying to achieve,” Komphela stressed.

“But at Chiefs you have to get them both. And I say both by lowering my voice because I don’t want to come across as arrogant that we’re going to win both matches. We have to fight for every competition available in the PSL.

“So the Nedbank and PSL are both still available, but unfortunately, we have to play the same team back-to-back so we have to win both matches,” Komphela concluded.