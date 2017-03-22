Ko is keen to defend her title at LPGA's Kia Classic

Lydia Ko, the world's top-ranked women's professional golfer, is set to defend her title as the LPGA Tour heads to Carlsbad, Calif., for the eighth edition of the Kia Classic.

A field of 144 players, including the top 18 in the Rolex Rankings, will contest the tour's sixth event of the season, which begins Thursday at the Aviara Golf Club just north of San Diego.

All of the winners from the 2016 official LPGA tournaments and each of the top 100 players on the 2016 LPGA Tour's money list will compete in this week's event. Highlighting the list along with Ko are reigning LPGA Tour Player of the Year Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand as well as American favorites Michelle Wie, Paula Creamer, Lexi Thompson and Stacy Lewis.

All five of the winners on the LPGA Tour in 2017 -- American Brittany Lincicome, South Korea's Ha Na Jang, Amy Yang and Inbee Park and Sweden's Anna Nordqvist -- will vie for the title this week.

The Kia Classic's purse is $1.8 million, with $270,000 going to the winner. The Aviara Golf Club, an Arnold Palmer design, will play to a par of 72 and 6,593 yards. It features rolling hillsides, plenty of bunkers and water features and a routing lined by native wildflowers of Southern California.

Ko, from New Zealand, cruised to a four-shot victory over Park last year, using the triumph to set the table for a strong season in 2016 where she picked up four wins -- including the first major at the ANA Inspiration.

No player has won this event more than once.

Ko heads to Carlsbad on the heels of a tie for eighth place last week at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup. She did not have a bogey over her four rounds and finished five strokes behind Nordqvist.

Ko is still working through a series of changes she made in the offseason that included swapping caddies, coaches and equipment as well as using a new swing.

"Transition-wise, the moves to my new swing has actually been very easy and pretty smooth," Ko said. "I have my old habits and things that I've always done since I was like 5. Those things will always creep in here and there."

All seven previous Kia Classics have been captured by players from different countries: Hee Kyung Seo of South Korea in 2010; Sandra Gal from Germany in 2011; Taiwan's Yani Tseng in 2012; Beatriz Recari of Spain in 2013; Nordqvist in 2014; Cristie Kerr of the Unites States in 2015 and Ko in 2016.

The tournament-low score is 20-under-par 268, recorded by Kerr in 2015. Five players have recorded the low round at Aviara, an 8-under 64.

This week's Kia Classic will mark the sixth event in the season-long Race to CME Globe. Jutanugarn, the defending champion, leads with 899 points through five events.