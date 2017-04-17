Klopp hints at retirement after Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hinted he could say farewell to the game once his time at Anfield comes to an end.

The 49-year-old started his coaching career with Mainz and worked seven years at the Opel Arena before leaving for Borussia Dortmund in 2008.

He also worked with BVB for seven seasons, winning two Bundesliga titles before stepping down at the end of the 2014-15 campaign.

Klopp says he has little intention of taking on short-term roles at a number of clubs and admits that his managerial post at Anfield could be his last.

"I will not have been in charge of 10 different clubs once my managerial career is over," he told Sport1.

"There is a not insignificant chance I will have coached three clubs. I would say it is very unlikely I will become a club-hopper all of a sudden.

"On the contrary, it is always quite easy for me to fully commit to what I am doing because they are often long-term projects."

Klopp missed out on winning silverware in his first year at Liverpool as they lost both the finals of both the EFL Cup and the Europa League, but he is hopeful of securing at least one trophy before the end of his contract in 2022.

"If I fulfil my contract with Liverpool, then there is a good chance I will have won something here," he added.

"I could be in an uncomfortable situation if we do not win anything. People expect Liverpool to win trophies."