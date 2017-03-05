Klingberg's late goal lifts Stars over Panthers 2-1

Dallas Stars center Cody Eakin, left, goalie Kari Lehtonen, center, and defenseman John Klingberg (3) celebrate after the Stars defeated the Florida Panthers 2-1 during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) -- John Klingberg scored the winning goal with 1:07 left and the Dallas Stars beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Saturday night.

Klingberg shot from the right circle and the puck went high into the net over the shoulder of James Reimer. The Stars won for the fourth time in six games.

Jamie Benn also scored a goal and had an assist for Dallas. Kari Lehtonen made 40 saves. Tyler Seguin had two assists.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored the Panthers' goal. Reimer made 32 saves for Florida, which has lost five of its past six.

Benn gave the Stars a 1-0 lead with his goal at 11:01 of the first period. Seguin passed from the right circle across to Benn in front, and Benn poked it into a wide-open net as Reimer got caught out of position. Benn leads the team with 24 goals, and has five goals and four assists in his last six games.

The Panthers tied the game at 1 on Huberdeau's power-play goal. Jonathan Marchessault fired a pass across to Huberdeau in the right circle and his wrist shot beat Lehtonen on the glove side with 3:40 left in the first. Huberdeau has 12 points in the 13 games he has played in this season. Dallas is last in the NHL on the penalty kill.

NOTES: The Panthers recalled G Reto Berra from AHL Springfield on an emergency basis Friday as Roberto Luongo is expected to miss at least a week with a lower-body injury. ... The Stars play 11 of their next 14 games away from home. ... LW Remi Elie was recalled from AHL Texas on Friday.

UP NEXT:

Panthers: Hosts the New York Rangers on Tuesday

Stars: Visits the Washington Capitals on