KK Homeboyz ready to play against Sofapaka

Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Mike Mururi has expressed their readiness to play against Sofapaka in a league match set for Saturday at Camp Toyoyo ground.

The Kakamega County-based club has only won once from five matches and is placed at position 12 on the log with five points; a thing which seems to be worrying Mururi ahead of the weekend match. The presence of former Muhoroni Youth striker Wycliffe Ochomo gives him some hope although he says Sofapaka is also a good side currently.

“Sofapaka are a tricky side. They are getting wonderful results and they are definitely not the side that we played last year. In fact, even last year alone we played two different Sofapaka teams in the first and second leg so it is a tricky match.

“We have good players, people like (Wycliffe) Ochomo who has good Premier League experience and knows the business of scoring goals. I think that is also the strength of the current Sofapaka team. They have players who have been in the Kenyan Premier League for a long time and know what they are doing. It will be a good contest and we are looking forward to it,” he told kpl.co.ke.

This will be the first Kenyan Premier League match to be staged at the ‘small’ Camp Toyoyo ground.