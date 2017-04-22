Kiwi Brockie knocks out Kaizer Chiefs

Jeremy Brockie in Wellington, New Zealand in 2010 (AFP Photo/Brendon O'Hagan)

New Zealander Jeremy Brockie was the key figure as South African FA Cup title-holders SuperSport United beat Kaizer Chiefs on penalties in Soweto Saturday to reach the semi-finals.

The 29-year-old former international striker put United ahead in a 1-1 draw after extra time and converted the decisive spot-kick in a 5-3 shootout victory.

Orlando Pirates, who lost to Super Sport in the final last season, Chippa United and Golden Arrows will join SuperSport in the Monday semi-finals draw.

Pirates edged Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 after extra time in Soweto, Chippa pipped second division Jomo Cosmos 1-0 in Port Elizabeth and Arrows beat Platinum Stars 1-0 in Durban.

Chiefs and SuperSport had league and cup double dreams before the major last-eight attraction.

The clash also pitted England-born SuperSport coach Stuart Baxter against the club he led to two league triumphs.

Brockie volleyed SuperSport into the lead on 72 minutes only for defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele to nod an equaliser 10 minutes later.

SuperSport goalkeeper Riyaad Pieterse, one of several players facing their former club, saved an extra-time penalty from Bernard Parker.

After Chiefs' George Maluleka struck the woodwork in the shootout, Brockie scored to seal success for the Pretoria club.

Defeat leaves Chiefs needing to win the Premiership, where they lie third one point behind leaders Cape Town City, to avoid a second successive trophy-less season.

Thamsanqa Gabuza headed the winner for Pirates, whose only chance of silverware this season is the FA Cup as they are in the bottom half of the league table.

Abbubaker Mobara gave the "Buccaneers" an early second-half lead that was cancelled by Kabelo Mahlasela with three minutes remaining.

Leading Chippa scorer Lerato Manzini was their match-winner through a second-half goal and Musa Bilankulu netted for Arrows just before half-time.