Kisner a fraction away from another 59 at Sony Open

HONOLULU (AP) -- Kevin Kisner came within a fraction on an inch of another 59 at the Sony Open.

Needing an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole Saturday, Kisner hit an 8-iron to 9 feet below the hole for his chance at the ninth sub-60 round in PGA Tour history, and the second this week. Justin Thomas shot 59 in the opening round with an eagle on the ninth hole.

Kisner narrowly missed the putt.

Jordan Spieth, who played with Thomas during his Thursday round of 59, had finished his round and came over to the ninth green to watch.

The last time there was a 59 and a 60 in the same tournament was the John Deere Classic by Paul Goydos and Steve Stricker - both in the first round.