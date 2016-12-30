Kinkaid stars as Devils beat Capitals in shootout

Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) stops the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Keith Kinkaid made 43 saves and stopped two attempts in the shootout, helping the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Thursday night.

New Jersey's backup goaltender was the best player on the ice for the entire game and cracked only on a short-handed goal by Daniel Winnik. Jacob Josefson returned from a five-game absence caused by a concussion to score the shootout winner.

PA Parenteau scored in the second period as the Devils snapped a seven-game skid against the Capitals. New Jersey beat Washington for the first time since Nov. 14, 2014.

Braden Holtby made 26 saves but couldn't stop Michael Cammelleri and Josefson in the shootout.

Giving regular starter Cory Schneider the night off, Kinkaid was playing just his ninth game in the Devils' 37th of the season.

With his father, John, watching with the other Devils players' dads from a suite, Kinkaid had one of the best games of his career. Many of the Capitals' shots came from the outside, allowing him to pad his save percentage, but the undrafted 27-year-old from Long Island made more than a handful of quality saves.

As much as Washington tilted the ice, New Jersey took a 1-0 lead 65 seconds into the second period when Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov's blind backhanded pass attempt landed right on Parenteau's stick. Gifted the puck, the Devils' preseason waiver pickup beat Holtby for his 10th goal of the season.

Kinkaid robbed Winnik at the side of the net, Jay Beagle on a short-handed breakaway and Alex Ovechkin with his right pad before making five saves in the final 35 seconds of the second period to carry a shutout into the third. Despite stopping the first shot, Kinkaid's bid ended at the 3:50 mark when Winnik put back a second effort for the sixth short-handed goal of his career.

NOTES: Devils LW Taylor Hall missed the game with a lower-body injury the team said is unrelated to the torn meniscus in his left knee that caused him to miss two weeks in November. ... Rookie Czech forwards Jakub Vrana of the Capitals and Pavel Zacha of the Devils were healthy scratches. Each player had no points in five games. ... The Devils, who entered with the NHL's fifth-ranked penalty kill on the road, killed off all four Capitals power plays.

UP NEXT

The Devils host the Capitals in the second half of the home-and-home series Saturday in Newark.

