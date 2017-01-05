Kings open homestand against Red Wings

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings open a seven-game homestand beginning Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings at Staples Center.

The Kings (19-15-4) will attempt to keep the good vibes going after claiming consecutive victories over the rival San Jose Sharks. The Kings prevailed in a 2-1 overtime victory on Tuesday after Tanner Pearson scored the game-winning 58 seconds into the extra period. That came on the heels of Saturday's 3-2 win over the Sharks at Staples Center.

"That's big," Kings defenseman Drew Doughty said after Tuesday's decision. "We've been talking about these two games ever since we got out of Edmonton. We were looking forward to the challenge. We obviously love playing against these guys. It's a great rivalry and it was good to beat them both times."

Before those wins against the Sharks, the Kings dropped nine of 14 games. The Kings are fifth in the Pacific Division, just six points behind the top-rated Sharks.

Center Jeff Carter scored the other goal for the Kings, giving him a club-high 21 on the season. Carter was tied with Patrik Laine of the Winnipeg Jets for second in the NHL in goals scored heading into Wednesday's games.

Carter has played some of his best hockey this season.

"He's doing everything pretty well," Kings coach Darry Sutter said of Carter. "I can't remember the last time I didn't say that. He's on fire, and we need it obviously. He's really put a charge in the team."

So has goalie Peter Budaj, who stopped 26 shots against the Sharks. Budaj has won 17 games and lost 10 and delivered solid performances since taking over for the injured Jonathan Quick in October.

"It's great. We were in a little slump there before," Budaj told the Los Angeles Times. "We lost in Vancouver and we lost in Edmonton and we just knew that we had to come out and do a little bit better and do what it takes to try to win. It's a very tough opponent that we played and it's a good two points -- good four points -- for us."

The Red Wings (16-7-5) will be playing the second end of a back-to-back. The Red Wings were blanked 2-0 by the host Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

The Red Wings have experienced some serious shortages with their offense recently, particularly on power plays on the road. Detroit hadn't power-play goal on the road since Oct. 19 and were 1-for-36 with the man advantage in their previous nine games before their defeat by the Ducks.

Detroit didn't get much going on its first power play at Anaheim either, save for one scoring chance by Gustav Nyquist.

"Not good enough," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashell said. "We're throwing pucks away for no reason."

The Red Wings entered the contest against the Ducks with seven players on injured reserve. They lost defensemen Niklas Kronwall and Brendan Smith lower-body injuries. That left Detroit with only four blue liners in the final period against the Ducks.

Blashill said Kronwall and Smith would be evaluated before they play the Kings.