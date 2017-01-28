LA Kings broadcasting legend Bob Miller taken to hospital (UPDATE)

Jen Neale
Puck Daddy
Los Angeles Kings Broadcaster Bob Miller

Helene Elliott reported Los Angeles Kings broadcaster (and all around great person) Bob Miller felt unwell as he prepared for broadcast.

After being evaluated by on-site medical staff, Miller was transported to an area hospital out of an abundance of caution for further testing.

Elliott adds, “His medical history factored into the decision to take him to the hospital, said Mike Altieri, the Kings’ senior vice president of communications and broadcasting … Altieri also said Miller was in good spirits as he was transported to the hospital.”

The 78-year-old legendary play-by-play man underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery nearly one year ago today. He missed the remainder of the regular season and playoffs. Miller returned to the broadcast booth this season, but is working a reduced schedule at the recommendation of his doctors.

Having an All-Star Game in Los Angeles isn’t the same without the voice of the Los Angeles Kings. We wish Bob a speedy recovery and hope to see him by the end of the weekend.

If any further updates become available we’ll post them here.

UPDATE:

The Los Angeles Kings released an update on Miller via Twitter:




