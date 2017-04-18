All About Kid Rock's New Fiancée, Audrey Berry, and Their Low-Key Relationship

Kid Rock is no stranger to high-profile romances - he married Pamela Anderson and has been previously linked to famous faces like Paris Hilton - but the rocker has kept his relationship with his new fiancée, Audrey Berry, relatively quiet.

Get to know Berry and learn about her romance with Kid Rock below.

1. The couple met shortly after Kid Rock’s marriage to Anderson ended

According to The Detroit Free Press, which was first to report on the 46-year-old musician’s engagement, Kid Rock and Berry met in suburban Detroit, not long after he and the Baywatch star divorced in 2007. They have been together ever since.

2. Kid Rock has rarely spoken publicly about his girlfriend

Despite the five-time Grammy nominee’s long relationship, he’s kept Berry out of most interviews. However, he did briefly refer to her during a 2011 interview with Piers Morgan.

“This is somebody who is not a celebrity. It can really be a tough thing to deal with,” he said. “I’m thinking of somebody else, trying not to be so selfish.”

3. Kid Rock reportedly wrote the song “Johnny Cash” about Berry

During a 2015 interview with Q magazine, the musician admitted that he paid tribute to his girlfriend with a song on his album First Kiss.

“I like the way you hold my hand/And play just like my baby grand,” the lyrics say. “I like how you don’t give a damn/And love me just the way I am.”

“Life is so much simpler being with one girl,” he said in the same interview. “Now I’m not chasing chicks around I’ve got so much more free time.”

Kid Rock also said that his girlfriend was hooked on being outdoors and the duo were victims of binge-watching sessions, including The Hunting Channel and The Blacklist.

“That’s relationships, right?” he said with a smile.

4. Berry was a well-known figure among Kid Rock’s fans

Although she isn’t famous, Berry became a recognized person by Kid Rock fans. She would often pose for photos and hang out at events such as his annual Chillin’ the Most cruise.

5. The duo got engaged without any public fanfare earlier this year

Although Berry was first seen rocking a huge diamond ring on that finger at the recent Chillin’ the Most fan cruise, which took place earlier this month, sources told The Detroit Free Press that the couple have been engaged since earlier this year and kept it private.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com