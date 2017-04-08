Key hole at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) -- A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the Masters:

HOLE: 1.

YARDAGE: 445.

PAR: 4.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.634.

RANK: 1.

KEY FACT: A brutal opening hole that played more like a par-5 into the wind. Only three players managed birdie, including Sergio Garcia to spark a run of three straight birdies at the start of his round. More typical were bogeys (80), double-bogeys (11) and six scores that were even higher, including a quadruple-bogey 8 for defending Masters champion Danny Willett. He missed the cut by a single stroke.