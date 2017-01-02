Kessel on the PP

Six, count them six different teams scored a trio of power play goals during the 12th week of action, but it was the New York Rangers who scored a week-high of seven extra-man markers. It was generally a good week for offenses as well, but New Jersey somehow managed to score just once on 20 opportunities.

Matt Puempel led the way with three goals, and he was matched in points by just Ryan McDonagh and Zach Werenski to lead the League.

Cam Atkinson is still your power play production leader with 17 points, followed by Alexander Wennberg, Claude Giroux and Phil Kessel with 16 points. Wennberg, by the way, continues to lead with 14 helpers as Sidney Crosby boasts nine goals atop the leaderboards.

Ten teams are clicking at a 20%-or better clip as well, but It's only Tampa Bay (32) and Pennsylvania (30) and Anaheim who have cracked the 30-goal plateau. How many of those players do you have?

ANAHEIM

Cam Fowler: 11 points (5 goals) in 132:11 of power play time this season

Corey Perry: 14 points (2 goals) in 124:40

Ryan Getzlaf: 13 points (2 goals) in 122:10

Ryan Kesler: 15 points (7 goals) in 119:25

Sami Vatanen: 10 points (2 goals) in 115:57

Antoine Vermette: 6 points (3 goals) in 71:05

The Ducks went 2/10 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 30/125 or 24%. Vermette leads in ice time for that coveted sixth slot as you see above, but his utility appears to be squarely in the role of winning draws. He's won 45 (of 68), which alone is more than Getzlaf has taken (38 in all). It's Rickard Rakell however that's scored the most, with four goals and seven points in just 58:36. A hot player or a key injury could change things, but expect coach Randy Carlyle to stay the course.

ARIZONA

Oliver Ekman-Larsson: 10 points (4 goals) in 155:08 of power play time this season

Radim Vrbata: 7 points (2 goals) in 107:49

Martin Hanzal: 6 points (3 goals) in 94:15

Alex Goligoski: 4 points in 82:31

Max Domi: 4 points (a goal) in 69:54

Anthony DeAngelo: 6 points (2 goals) in 59:18

The Coyotes went 1/9 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 16/112 or 14.3%. With Domi still on the shelf, and DeAngelo not eligible to return until Jan. 13th, quite a bit of opportunity has just opened up in the desert. Shane Doan ranks seventh on the team in time with two points in 56:05. But it's Tobias Rieder who ranks third in time since Domi left the lineup on Dec. 8th. Rieder has posted three points in 33:55 since then, and should continue to see time. For what it's worth, Michael Stone, Jakob Chychrun, and Connor Murphy have hardly seen a third of that.

BOSTON

Torey Krug: 7 points in 129:35 of power play time this season

David Krejci: 7 points (3 goals) in 120:23

Patrice Bergeron: 4 points (3 goals) in 113:44

Ryan Spooner: 6 points (2 goals) in 103:35

Brad Marchand: 7 points (2 goals) in 99:16

David Backes: 4 points (2 goals) in 94:04

The Bruins went 2/11 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 17/119 or 14.3%. With David Backes out indefinitely with a concussion, David Pastrnak, who led the team in man-advantage time this past week, will certainly continue to be a mainstay. Frank Vatrano is now through five games of his second twirl in the League, he ranks eighth on the team in PP-time since debuting on Dec. 22nd but that's less than a minute behind Spooner at fifth. Vatrano has a helper with one shot and could be in for a bit of extra time.

BUFFALO

Rasmus Ristolainen: 14 points (a goal) in 127:31 of power play time this season

Sam Reinhart: 9 points (4 goals) in 121:08

Kyle Okposo: 13 points (5 goals) in 118:45

Matt Moulson: 11 points (7 goals) 100:50

Ryan O'Reilly: 10 points (3 goals) in 87:17

Brian Gionta: 1 point in 66:04

The Sabres went 2/13 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 25/116 or 21.6%. Jack Eichel update time! The phenom has posted two goals and five points with 13 shots in just 49:40 over 15 games since returning to duty. In fact, since that time he ranks third in PP-time and second in both goals and points with the most shots as well.

CALGARY

Sean Monahan: 8 points (4 goals) in 126:57 of power play time this season

Mark Giordano: 7 points (2 goals) in 117:09

Johnny Gaudreau: 9 points (a goal) in 106:15

Troy Brouwer: 8 points (3 goals) in 104:25

T.J. Brodie: 5 points (a goal) in 104:16

Dougie Hamilton: 6 points in 92:06

The Flames went 3/11 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 25/128 or 19.5%. Thus makes them 7/22 over the last two weeks with the man-advantage. Since then Kris Versteeg, Mikael Backlund, and Hamilton share the lead in points with three as the former two share the lead in goals with a pair each. Interestingly, Versteeg ranks fourth in time with 21:28 and second in shots with eight.

CAROLINA

Jeff Skinner: 11 points (4 goals) in 82:08 of power play time this season

Victor Rask: 6 points (3 goals) in 81:21

Justin Faulk: 5 points (a goal) in 81:05

Teuvo Teravainen: 7 points (3 goals) in 79:33

Noah Hanifin: 6 points (2 goals) in 79:08

Lee Stempniak: 4 points (2 goals) in 73:54

The Hurricanes went 0/5 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 20/103 or 19.4%. Make is 0/11 over the last two weeks on the man-advantage. Of note Derek Ryan ranks fourth on the team in that span with 10:44 of PP-time, though he has no shots on net. Sebastian Aho is matched by Skinner and Faulk in shots on net with three, the rookie ranks sixth in time at 10:29. Lastly, it's Ryan Murphy and Jaccob Slavin who've split time in place of the injured Faulk along with Hanifin. Smart money goes to Slavin over the long-haul.

CHICAGO

Patrick Kane: 11 points (2 goals) in 152:40 of power play time this season

Duncan Keith: 8 points in 140:49

Artemi Panarin: 12 points (6 goals) in 140:41

Brent Seabrook: 10 points (2 goals) in 128:19

Artem Anisimov: 7 points (4 goals) in 100:19

Jonathan Toews: 6 points (3 goals) in 90:20

The Blackhawks went 2/9 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 23/121 or 19%. So how far does Brian Campbell rank behind Toews in ice time this season? By nearly 23 minutes. That's the extent of the gulf between Chicago's top-six and the rest. No one else appears to be worth picking up for their power play production at this time.

COLORADO

Tyson Barrie: 5 points in 121:33 of power play time this season

Nathan MacKinnon: 6 points (a goal) in 115:07

Mikko Rantanen: 6 points (2 goals) in 101:13

Matt Duchene: 6 points (2 goals) in 98:10

Jarome Iginla: 5 points (2 goals) in 92:30

Mikhail Grigorenko: 3 points in 69:37

The Avalanche went 0/13 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 16/122 or 13.1%. Colorado is now 0/25 over their last two weeks.In 11 games since returning to action on Dec. 10th, Gabriel Landeskog has posted two goals and three points. Still none on the power play, however. The captain though is nearly ready to overtake Rene Bourque for sixth in power play time since Erik Johnson went down on Dec. 4th.

COLUMBUS

Zach Werenski: 14 points (3 goals) in 99:48 of power play time this season

Alexander Wennberg: 16 points (2 goals) in 93:55

Nick Foligno: 15 points (7 goals) in 93:03

Cam Atkinson: 17 points (7 goals) in 92:01

Sam Gagner: 13 points (6 goals) in 89:27

Brandon Saad: 1 point (goal) in 89:27

The Blue Jackets went 3/9 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 28/102 or 27.4%. Wow. What can I say other than this is simply remarkable. Columbus has been able to run their man-advantage like this all year long, as you well know. While Boone Jenner, Scott Hartnell, and Brandon Dubinsky have each seen as little as 52:31, but even including Saad's sum gives the quartet just seven combined points. As you can see, that's about half of Gagner's production.

DALLAS

Tyler Seguin: 15 points (7 goals) in 141:01 of power play time this season

Jamie Benn: 12 points (6 goals) in 136:33

John Klingberg: 7 points in 133:43

Patrick Eaves: 10 points (7 goals) in 122:03

Jason Spezza: 10 points (a goal) in 102:55

Devin Shore: 3 points in 85:59

The Stars went 2/12 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 23/139 or 16.5%. Patrick Sharp made his long-awaited return to the Stars' lineup on New Year's Eve, he saw 3:16 of his 15:46 total ice time on the man-advantage. He was one of six forwards and 10 players to see at least three minutes of power play time in the game, meaning he's already back in coach Lindy Ruff's circle of trust. If the veteran forward can get back up to speed, watch out.

DETROIT

Henrik Zetterberg: 4 points (a goal) in 121:18 of power play time this season

Gustav Nyquist: 2 points in 116:03

Mike Green: 4 points (a goal) in 109:34

Tomas Tatar: 1 point in 107:30

Frans Nielsen: 7 points in 99:53

Dylan Larkin: 3 points (all goals) in 94:39

The Red Wings went 1/10 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 15/128 or 11.7%. Anthony Mantha has been zooming up the ranks since making his season debut on Nov. 12th. Since Christmas in particular he's sixth on the team with 7:49 of ice time, less than a minute behind time-leader Nyquist. Of course Mantha has no points in that time, but Detroit is 1/21 over the last two weeks.

EDMONTON

Connor McDavid: 13 points (2 goals) in 125:50 of power play time this season

Milan Lucic: 13 points (4 goals) in 117:34

Leon Draisaitl: 15 points (8 goals) in 115:04

Jordan Eberle: 10 points (3 goals) in 106:47

Oscar Klefbom: 4 points (a goal) in 99:48

Andrej Sekera: 5 points 87:39

The Oilers went 2/7 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 23/139 or 16.5%. So who ranks tied for fifth in points behind the top four above? Why it's Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Mark Letestu and Sekera of course. Like most teams, there's a concentration of power then a few decent providers behind them. For Sekera, that's a solid contribution. For Nuge, it's disappointing to say the least.

FLORIDA

Keith Yandle: 9 points (2 goals) in 125:29 of power play time this season

Aaron Ekblad: 4 points (2 goals) in 123:39

Jaromir Jagr: 8 points (4 goals) in 111:57

Aleksander Barkov: 7 points (a goal) in 110:44

Vincent Trocheck: 8 points (3 goals) in 110:33

Jonathan Marchessault: 6 points (4 goals) in 92:40

The Panthers went 3/9 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 21/130 or 16.1%. Barkov's absence will be felt as he'll miss most of January with a lower body injury, if not more. He's one of leaders in the dot for Florida, with Marchessault next in line. The latter has taken only half the amount of draws and will certainly see a strong uptick in opportunities. Coach Tom Rowe could go in another direction though, giving some more time to Nick Bjugstad, Reilly Smith or Seth Griffith.

LOS ANGELES

Drew Doughty: 7 points (2 goals) in 125:12 of power play time this season

Jeff Carter: 8 points (6 goals) in 109:44

Anze Kopitar: 4 points in 102:54

Tyler Toffoli: 3 points (2 goals) in 88:56

Alec Martinez: 6 points (a goal) in 87:07

Tanner Pearson: 4 points (a goal) in 83:33

The Kings went 1/9 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 17/109 or 15.6%. Nic Dowd has risen to the rank of fifth on the team in man-advantage scoring. He has a goal and five points with nine shots over 59:57 of opportunity. What's more is that he's third on the team at the dot, appearing to be coach Darryl Sutter's prefered backup plan whenever Carter and Kopitar are lined up together on the other shift.

MINNESOTA

Ryan Suter: 7 points (2 goals) in 103:21 of power play time this season

Eric Staal: 7 points (a goal) in 91:24

Charlie Coyle: 6 points (4 goals) in 90:19

Matt Dumba: 6 points (2 goals) in 84:19

Mikko Koivu: 5 points in 77:28

Mikael Granlund: 7 points (2 goals) in 74:26

The Wild went 2/8 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 18/100. Mark it two weeks in a row that they've gone 2/8. Coyle and Dumba lead with a trio of points, but the goals are split evenly between them, Granlund and Parise. In fact, Minnesota has just six PPG's since Dec. 1st, just tack on Jonas Brodin and Suter to the tally. Going back to Parise, he leads with 10 shots over that span which indicates just how little they're getting from their man-advantage.

MONTREAL

Shea Weber: 11 points (8 goals) in 135:27 of power play time this season

Max Pacioretty: 7 points (4 goals) in 104:40

Alexander Radulov: 8 points (2 goals) in 102:02

Brendan Gallagher: 2 points (a goal) in 91:01

Andrei Markov: 8 points in 89:47

Jeff Petry: 5 points (2 goals) in 77:53

The Canadiens went 2/6 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 23/116 or 19.8%. Since Markov went down on Dec. 17th, it's Captain Patches who leads the team with two goals and three points. Petry is the only other player with multiple points. Nathan Beaulieu ranks sixth on the team in ice time over that span with a point in 13:51. Even Tomas Plekanec has seen a sharp uptick in time, scoring a goal and winning four of nine draws in 10:27, which ranks seventh.

NASHVILLE

Roman Josi: 9 points (2 goals) in 120:29 of power play time this season

Ryan Johansen: 13 points (3 goals) in 110:09

Filip Forsberg: 6 points (2 goals) in 102:33

James Neal: 5 points (2 goals) in 99:16

Mike Ribeiro: 6 points (2 goals) in 91:29

Mike Fisher: 10 points (5 goals) in 90:04

The Predators went 3/11 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 25/123 or 20.3%. With P.K. Subban out since Dec. 15th, Viktor Arvidsson has been the primary beneficiary of the available ice time. He's still without a point however over 15:57 of ice time. Colin Wilson,Ryan Ellis and Mattias Ekholm have also seen an uptick in time and have a point each. That ties them with several others as Forsberg and Neal lead the way with a trio.

NEW JERSEY

Travis Zajac: 6 points (3 goals) in 110:44 of power play time this season

Damon Severson: 8 points in 106:43

Adam Henrique: 3 points (2 goals) in 105:51

Kyle Palmieri: 9 points (3 goals) in 102:44

P.A. Parenteau: 3 points (all goals) in 95:33

Michael Cammalleri: 5 points (a goal) in 86:06

The Devils went 1/20 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 18/128 or 14.1%. Thus makes them a whopping 3/30 over the last two weeks. Beau Bennett has absorbed the fifth most time in that span, posting just a single shot in 21:59, as he is the only major addition to the top-six above. Palmieri, for what It's worth, leads with two points over the last 30 chances.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

John Tavares: 8 points (4 goals) in 116:20 of power play time this season

Nick Leddy: 7 points (2 goals) in 110:50

Josh Bailey: 7 points (a goal) in 105:23

Ryan Strome: 3 points (a goal) in 91:13

Andrew Ladd: 1 point (goal) in 82:13

Brock Nelson: 5 points (a goal) in 72:54

The Islanders went 2/9 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 15/100. Believe it or not the Brooklynites are 4/14 over the last two weeks on the man-advantage. Bailey leads with a trio of points as Tavares and Leddy follow up with a pair. They go eight-deep with contributors to the scoreboard including Cal Clutterbuck and Anders Lee. Another week of this and we may be able to consider their power play fully resuscitated!

NEW YORK RANGERS

Ryan McDonagh: 9 points (a goal) in 131:00 of power play time this season

Mats Zuccarello: 6 points (2 goals) in 111:01

Brandon Pirri: 8 points (4 goals) in 105:27

Derek Stepan: 8 points (a goal) in 103:30

Chris Kreider: 7 points (4 goals) in 91:06

Jimmy Vesey: 7 points (4 goals) in 75:09

The Rangers went an incredible 7/16 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 28/121 or 23.1%. Since Rick Nash last played on Dec. 18th, McDonagh and Matt Puempel lead the team with three points, and the latter in goals with a trio. They run five more deep in players with a pair of points, plus another four with a single to make 11-deep in power play contributors.

OTTAWA

Erik Karlsson: 12 points (a goal) in 137:44 of power play time this season

Mark Stone: 10 points (5 goals) in 113:29

Mike Hoffman: 11 points (6 goals) in 107:05

Dion Phaneuf: 8 points (3 goals) in 101:23

Kyle Turris: 5 points (a goal) in 100:12

Derick Brassard: 3 points (a goal) in 96:16

The Senators went 0/11 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 19/119 or 16%. The futility runs a bit deeper as they took just 13 shots on net with Hoffman firing seven of them. A little puck luck can still go a long way with the group.

PHILADELPHIA

Claude Giroux: 16 points (4 goals) in 152:43 of power play time this season

Jakub Voracek: 13 points (2 goals) in 152:40

Wayne Simmonds: 15 points (8 goals) in 151:33

Shayne Gostisbehere: 11 points (a goal) in 147:57

Brayden Schenn: 15 points (8 goals) in 141:20

Mark Streit: 6 points (a goal) in 73:56

The Flyers went 2/11 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 30/138 or 21.7%. Since Streit left the lineup on Dec. 12ththe City of Brotherly Love has just a pair of PPG's, both going to Schenn. Gostisbehere matches him in points, with Simmonds and Giroux chiming in as well. Ivan Provorov and Michael Del Zotto have also managed to absorb some of the excess time, ranking sixth and seventh respectively.

PITTSBURGH

Evgeni Malkin: 15 points (6 goals) in 143:14 of power play time this season

Phil Kessel: 16 points (4 goals) in 141:14

Sidney Crosby: 13 points (9 goals) in 119:39

Kris Letang: 10 points (a goal) in 110:15

Patric Hornqvist: 9 points (6 goals) in 101:21

Justin Schultz: 7 points (a goal) in 83:13

The Penguins went 2/8 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 30/134 or 22.4%. Like most teams, Steel City has a heavy concentration of power then a trickle of production afterwards. Nick Bonino and Trevor Daley have made solid contributions but pale in comparison to the six ahead of them on the stat sheet.

SAN JOSE

Brent Burns: 11 points (4 goals) in 145:20 of power play time this season

Joe Thornton: 10 points in 141:04

Joe Pavelski: 12 points (4 goals) in 138:30

Logan Couture: 7 points (6 goals) in 127:41

Patrick Marleau: 7 points (3 goals) in 126:03

Marc-Edouard Vlasic: 4 points (a goal) in 77:11

The Sharks went 2/10 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 21/122 or 17.2%. If Vlasic misses any time and coach Peter DeBoer wants to replace him with another defender, expect his choice to be David Schlemko who has a goal and three points with 19 shots in 55:38.

St. LOUIS

Kevin Shattenkirk: 14 points (6 goals) in 119:55 power play time this season

Vladimir Tarasenko: 15 points (4 goals) in 113:22

Paul Stastny: 6 points (2 goals) in 98:07

Alexander Steen: 8 points in 93:24

David Perron: 5 points (2 goals) in 90:08

Robby Fabbri: 7 points (4 goals) in 89:32

The Blues went 2/8 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 25/116 or 21.6%. The boys from The Loo have just a pair of PPG's over the last two weeks, with Shattenkirk and Fabbri notches the markers. Steen, Tarasenko, and Colton Parayko chimed in as well with helpers.

TAMPA BAY

Victor Hedman: 15 points (2 goals) in 115:30 of power play time this season

Tyler Johnson: 10 points (4 goals) in 112:46

Alex Killorn: 6 points (2 goals) in 108:19

Brayden Point: 7 points (3 goals) in 99:46

Nikita Kucherov: 12 points (4 goals) in 99:06

Ondrej Palat: 6 points (a goal) in 90:23

The Lightning went 3/11 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 32/136 or 23.5%. Mark it two weeks in a row that the Bolts have gone 3/11 on the man-advantage. Hedman leads the way with four points as Brian Boyle and Jonathan Drouin scored a pair of goals each. Contributors also ran eight-deep for them, with only Killorn failing to record multiple points. Lastly, Drouin has posted six goals and 10 points in 20 shots over 84:42 so far this season on the power play.

TORONTO

Jake Gardiner: 8 points (2 goals) in 98:19 on the power play this season

Auston Matthews: 10 points (3 goals) in 97:45

William Nylander: 14 points (5 goals) in 91:23

James van Riemsdyk: 5 points (2 goals) in 90:49

Mitch Marner: 6 points (a goal) in 89:20

Tyler Bozak: 3 points (a goal) in 86:05

The Maple Leafs went 2/10 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 22/112 or 19.6%. Thus makes the youngins in T.O. 5/19 over the last couple of weeks with the man-advantage. Nylander and Gardiner lead with a trio of points as Kadri is the only player to hit multiple goals with two. Connor Brown has also contributed a pair of points with a goal over the last six games.

VANCOUVER

Henrik Sedin: 7 points (a goal) in 128:32 of power play time this season

Daniel Sedin: 7 points (4 goals) in 125:10

Brandon Sutter: 5 points (3 goals) in 118:16

Loui Eriksson: 6 points (4 goals) in 99:29

Troy Stecher: 4 points in 91:49

Ben Hutton: 6 points (a goal) in 82:05

The Canucks went 2/12 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 16/116 or 13.8%. Van City is now 4/29 over the last three weeks with the man-advantage. For the season they have just a trio of players with multiple PPG's, and just eight differ players with markers.

WASHINGTON

Alex Ovechkin: 9 points (6 goals) in 144:27 of power play time this season

John Carlson: 8 points (a goal) in 119:46

Nicklas Backstrom: 13 points (2 goals) in 116:25

Marcus Johansson: 7 points (3 goals) in 100:59

Evgeny Kuznetsov: 4 points in 87:17

Justin Williams: 4 points (2 goals) in 85:37

The Capitals somehow went 0/14 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 19/114 or 16.7%. The District is now 0/17 over the last two weeks. They've fired just 21 shots over that span, led by Ovechkin's six. T.J. Oshie has replaced Williams in the top six, owning a 17:06 to 9:00 ice time advantage.

WINNIPEG

Dustin Byfuglien: 6 points in 137:53 of power play time this season

Mark Scheifele: 6 points (3 goals) in 119:36

Blake Wheeler: 9 points (2 goals) in 117:58

Patrik Laine: 10 points (7 goals) in 116:06

Nikolaj Ehlers: 6 points (3 goals) in 108:47

Toby Enstrom: 5 points in 67:51

The Jets went 3/8 on the power play during the 12th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 21/126 or 16.7%. The Peg has gone 5/17 on the man-advantage over the last two weeks. Ehlers leads with two goals as Wheelers has the most points at three. They run 10-deep in contributors including Mathieu Perreault, Bryan Little, Drew Stafford, and Nic Petan with a single notch each.