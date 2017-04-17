Kenyans sweep Boston Marathon while Americans put up best showing since 1985

BOSTON A pair of Kenyans swept the 2017 Boston Marathon on Monday for the first time since 2012.

Geoffrey Kirui won the men’s race in 2:09:37 after surging away from U.S. Olympic medalist Galen Rupp in the final four miles of the race. Edna Kiplagat, a two-time world champion and mother five children (two biological and three adopted) took advantage of Heartbreak Hill after 20 miles to open up a gap and win in 2:21:52.

Here are five takeaways from the 121st running of the Boston Marathon:

How the Kenyans won

Kirui made a break from Rupp with about five miles remaining in the race. Kirui’s winning blow came at the 24th mile, when he dropped a 4:27 mile to give himself room against Rupp. He pumped his arms and blew kisses to the crowd as he turned onto Boylston Street and ended the short Kenyan drought.

It was a breakthrough race for the 24-year-old-in his Boston Marathon debut, Kirui captured his first career marathon victory.

On the women’s side, Kiplagat, 37, secured herself $500,000 as the winner of the World Marathon Majors series. After two-time Olympian Desiree Linden led the first half of the race, the rolling Hills in Newton slowly started claiming their victims until Kiplagat was alone at the crest of Heartbreak Hill. No one would come close to catching Kiplagat, as Bahrain’s Rose Chelimo finished 59 seconds behind her for second place.

This was Kiplagat’s first major marathon victory since the 2014 London Marathon.

A great American showing from the Nike Oregon Project





View photos

Rupp and 25-year-old Jordan Hasay, who finished in 2:23:00 for third place in her marathon debut, resulted in the best American showing at the Boston Marathon since 1985.

Hasay’s 2:23:00 is the fastest debut by an American woman in the marathon. The previous mark was held by Olympian Kara Goucher’s 2:25:53 and Hasay admitted after the race that it was a target and personal goal. The signs were there after she ran 67:55 to become just the third American woman under 68-minutes for the half marathon.

“My goal was to run 2:25 exactly and that’s kind of what I visualized. That’s the pace that I envisioned we would go at,” she said. “Alberto [Salazar] thought I was anywhere from 2:23 to 2:25 shape so I kind of exceeded those expectations. I wanted to get that fastest debut time.”

Hasay spent most of the race thinking of her late mother, Teresa, who passed away unexpectedly in November at the age of 56. Hasay wore her mother’s engagement ring on her left hand, which she used to snag water bottles throughout the course.

“She always called me Paula because [marathon world record holder] Paula Radcliffe is my idol,” Hasay said. “She always said I would be a marathoner some day. I kept telling myself Good job, Paula.’ Good job, Paula.’ That kind of helped me get through some of the tough times.”

.@JordanHasay opens up about her mom.

Used to call her Paula after @paulajradcliffe.

Grabbed bottles w/ hand that had mom39;s engagement ring. pic.twitter.com/ZbgubgMYiO



- Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) April 17, 2017

Monday marked Rupp’s debut at the World Marathon Majors and his first marathon since a bronze medal at last summer’s Olympic marathon in Rio de Janeiro. Rupp was hampered by plantar fasciitis before he ran a 61:59 half marathon in Prague just 16 days ago. The warm conditions, foot injury and pollen count would all be considered factors against Rupp yet he toed the line more than ready for the race.

“I wouldn’t say my training was optimal,” Rupp said. “I’m excited. I think I have a lot of room to grow. Take nothing away from [Kirui], he ran a heck of a race and I just didn’t have it in those last two or three miles. He put in a couple good moves after Heartbreak Hill.”

Both Rupp and Hasay are coached by 1982 Boston Marathon champion Alberto Salazar, who is currently under investigation by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for allegedly pushing the boundaries on banned substances with his athletes. (Salazar was unable to be reached after the race.) Rupp credited Salazar for his success in transitioning to the 26.2 mile distance.

Read More