Kenyan Government slams door on SuperSport return

Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario reveals to Goal that the country is now open to other companies to take over

The Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario has slammed the door on a possible return for SuperSport in the Kenyan market.

Speaking to Goal, at a Nairobi Hotel on Wednesday, during a function in which he unveiled a strategic plan for Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya for the next four years, Wario also confirmed that the South African owned Pay-Tv broadcaster reached out to him before calling it quits and blamed Kenyan Premier League management for their woes.

"They talked to me and confirmed they won't be coming back. At this point you have to believe their reasons, which is that their relationship with the Kenyan Premier League was damaged and that affected their working conditions here.

"We thank them for their contribution to developing Kenyan sports and urge other players to come in and replace them."

Wario's statement comes barely two days after Goal wrote a detailed opinion piece urging the Kenyan government through Sports CS to intervene in the wake of Supersport's withdrawal. Earlier on Wednesday, former FKF President Sam Nyamweya pleaded with SuperSport to reconsider their decision.

“As the person, who signed a Memorandum of Understanding between FKF and KPL, I am convinced that the ruling by Sports Disputes Tribunal did not wholly consider the interests of Kenyan football and I have already challenged against it.

“I therefore, plead with your esteemed organization to give a second chance to Kenyan football and reconsider the decision to terminate contract with KPL. I am persuaded that although complex, the issues you have raised can be resolved through dialogue or mediation so that the socio-economic impact of your decision is mitigated for the good of the all parties.”

SuperSport’s deal with Kenyan Premier League Limited was to contractually end in 2021 before the untilmely fallout which has returned Kenyan football to darkness.