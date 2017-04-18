Kenya - Malawi Preview: Will Harambee Stars switch off The Flames?

Coach Stanley Okumbi will get the chance to test local based players when Kenya takes on Malawi in a friendly on Tuesday

This is going to be a 46th meeting between these two sides, the last one coming in June 12, 2013, where the Flames were held to a draw.

In the initial matches played, Harambee Stars have won thirteen times, drawn as many games and lost nineteen. It is a different course all together for the two teams. While Malawi is using the friendly to prepare for Chan qualifier against Madagascar on April 23, Kenya are building a squad to play the tournament scheduled for next year.

The visitors are set to miss the services of Peter Wadabwa, Robin Ngalande and Miracle Gabeya due to injuries, with Kenya set to play without the services of dependable goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch, defenders Haron Shakava, Musa Mohammed, Earnest Wendo, Kenneth Muguna and Francis Kahata, who were not released by their club.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kenya: AFC Leopards defender Robinson Kamura had an impressive debut last month against Uganda in another friendly and is expected to marshal the defense. Without Musa Mohammed, he will be the main man at the back. Palos FC man Morven Otinya has started the season with a bang and he is the favourite to start at the front. His pace, physique and eye for the goal makes him dangerous, but again he has to rise for this occasion.

Malawi: Harvey Nkacha won the Most Valuable Players Award after helping his team Kamuzu Barracks to the title. He is known for his shots and passes, cannot be let loose at all. Another player to watch is the 23 year-old Kelvin Hanganda, known for his trickery and shots.

Kenyan squad: Goalkeepers: James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers); Defenders: Simon Mbugua and Joakins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Brian Birgen (Ulinzi Stars), Robinson Kamura (AFC Leopards), David Mwangi (Mathare United), Bolton Omwenga (Kariobangi Sharks) and Collins Okumu (Thika United); Midfielders: Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Victor Majid (Chemelil Sugar FC), Amos Asembeka (Sony Sugar), Geoffrey Kataka (Posta Rangers), Samuel Onyango (UlinziStars) and Shami Mwinyi (Thika United).

Strikers: Morven Otinya (Palos FC), Daniel Mwaura (Mathare United), Masita Masuta (Nzoia Sugar FC), Crispinus Onyango (KCB FC), Cavin Odongo (Kariobangi Sharks), Kennedy Otieno (Western Stima) and Darius Msagaha (Bandari FC).

Malawi Squad: Goalkeepers: Ernest Kakhobwe, Brighton Munthali, Leman Nthala; Defenders: Yamikani Fodya, John Lanjesi, Lucky Malata, Pempho Kansichiri, Francis Mulimbika, Stainley Sanudi; Midfielders: Dalitso Sayilesi, Dave Banda, Chimango Kayira, Simeon Singa, Harvey Nkacha, Yamikani Chester; Strikers: Muhammad Sulumba, Kelvin Hanganda and Manase Chiyesa.