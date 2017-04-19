Kentucky Wildcats turn an epic 7-2-6 triple play

If you’ve ever thought to yourself “huh, I wonder what a 7-2-6 triple play would look like,” we can finally answer that for you.

This piece of defensive art comes to us from the SEC, where the Kentucky Wildcats were taking on their rival No. 2 Louisville Cardinals.

With UK up 5-0 in the second inning on Tuesday, the Cardinals decided to play it a bit riskier while running the bases. That decision backfired in a historic way.

???? TRIPLE PLAY ????@UKBaseball converts your every day 7-2-6 triple play. pic.twitter.com/nj8AsfKXXF — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 18, 2017





The confidence on all of these throws is amazing. Still, the throw from left field to home is impeccable when adding in the fact the pitcher nearly interrupted the bounce to the plate.

According to MLB.com, a 7-2-6 triple play has only occurred once in league history. That was back in 1923 when the Philadelphia Phillies pulled one off against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It’s always fun to see athletes get pumped up after a big play and nothing exemplifies that more than college games. Watching the Wildcats pour out of their dugout and celebrate with their teammates after the inning ended is sports at its best.

Turning a once-in-a-century type triple play against your biggest rival is something players and fans alike won’t soon forget. And even if you don’t like either team, you can still enjoy the absurdness that is Kentucky perfectly executing every part of this sequence.

The Wildcats beat the Cardinals, 11-7.

