Kentucky has rings for Louisville win... and bowl loss (Photos)

In November, Kentucky beat Louisville for the first time under Mark Stoops. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Kentucky football team received rings Tuesday that commemorate two games from the 2016 season.

On one side, the rings memorialize UK’s upset 41-38 win over rival Louisville in the Governor’s Cup. Louisville was ranked No. 11 in the country and the win snapped a five-game losing streak in the series, so it was a big deal for Mark Stoops’ program.

The other side of the ring, well, we’ll let you see for yourself.

This morning, our players received their bowl rings. #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/i1r4F03Ryb — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) April 18, 2017





Yup, that’s a logo for the 2016 Taxslayer Bowl — UK’s first postseason appearance since 2010 and the first bowl berth of the Stoops era. But there’s a problem. Kentucky lost that game to Georgia Tech, 33-18. The Wildcats never even had a lead in that game. Is that really something you’d want to commemorate on a ring?





I totally understand wanting a way to remember beating your rival — especially when it was highly ranked and had a Heisman winner at quarterback. However, including the Taxslayer Bowl seems a little, to put it bluntly, lame.

Those rings are meant to preserve a memory, right? They’re quite sharp and are a cool gift for the players. I’ll spare you the “participation trophy” rant (I’m sure there will be plenty in our always constructive comment section), but why would you want to remember a loss? If it were up to me, the rings would be for the Governor’s Cup only.

But hey, the players seem to like them, so maybe I’m just a curmudgeon.

What a journey! It was all worth it! #BBN pic.twitter.com/oAt9VUozFt — JD Harmon (@JDVibezzz) April 18, 2017





