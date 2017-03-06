Kazmir leaves in 2nd inning due to tightness in side

Los Angeles Dodgers' Scott Kazmir leaves with a trainer during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Scott Kazmir left Monday's game against Colorado after his first pitch of the second inning due to tightness on his left side.

The 33-year-old left-hander said he was tight in his hip, side and rear through the pregame bullpen and the first inning, and told pitching coach Rick Honeycutt about it between innings.

''I couldn't fire my backside, so there was no power, no direction, and it's a tough way to pitch,'' Kazmir said. ''It's something where you scratch your head because we've been on it constantly.''

He was 10-6 with a 4.56 in 26 last starts last season, his first with the Dodgers, struggling with mechanics and flexibility because of injuries.

''The frustration is through the roof right now,'' said Kazmir, who was making his second spring training start. ''I've been dealing with this for a while now. With all the treatment and exercises I do and to be in this spot right now is definitely a head scratcher.''