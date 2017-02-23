Kate Upton reveals that Justin Verlander won't have sex before he pitches

Thanks to his supermodel fiancée Kate Upton, we’re learning more about Justin Verlander’s sex life than we ever thought we would.

Upton — the current Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover model — was on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Wednesday night with host Andy Cohen and singer Ricky Martin. A fan called in and asked whether Verlander likes to make whoopee before or after games.

Sidenote: That’s a thing, you know — some athletes think that having sex before a game can negatively impact their performance, so they abstain. The science behind it is split, so it’s more sports superstition than anything. But some athletes definitely believe it and it turns out Verlander is one of them, as Upton told the national TV audience:

“There’s no sex before a game. Absolutely none.”

Supermodel Kate Upton says fiancé Justin Verlander isn't down for hanky-panky before he pitches. (SI/AP) More

But wait! There’s more! Upton also said that if Verlander pitches too well, that has boot-knocking consequences too:

“And then, also what I just found out is, if he plays too well, there’s no sex after, either. He’s exhausted. Kind of a buzzkill for me.”

So he’s basically, the opposite of Darryl Strawberry then.

Upton might have been deprived by her man in 2016, as Verlander was one of the top pitchers in the game. He was 16-9 with a 3.04 ERA and led AL in strikeouts. He was the AL Cy Young runner-up, losing by just a few votes. The fact that he didn’t win got Upton heated, as you might remember.

Upton did not mention whether she uses sex to cheer up Verlander after disappointing baseball things — like finishing second for a big award.

Some stuff you just gotta keep private, right?

