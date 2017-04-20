Kate Middleton Says Motherhood Can Be 'Lonely': 'You Do Feel Quite Isolated'

Kate Middleton wants people to achieve mental wellness.

The Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince William and Prince Harry, who are the co-founders of the Heads Together campaign, stopped by the Global Academy in West London on Thursday to talk to a group of young students and parents about mental health.

The Duke and Duchess and Prince Harry joined @TheGAcademy students and @global presenters for a roundtable conversation on Mental Health pic.twitter.com/w8besGsgUP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 20, 2017

Middleton, who is the mother of 3-year-old Prince George and 1-year-old Princess Charlotte, took time to address a group of mothers who spoke about how raising young children can at times feel lonely.

"Yes, it is lonely at times and you do feel quite isolated," she said. "But, so many other mothers are going through exactly what you are going through."

"It is being brave enough, like you obviously were, to reach out to those around you," she added.

The 35-year-old royal also spoke with students interested in broadcast journalism.

The Duchess joins @TheGAcademy students producing a radio show on the theme of #MentalHealth pic.twitter.com/qtHZMjB4i5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 20, 2017

She was later joined by Prince William and Prince Harry as they entertained students taking a radio class.

At @TheGAcademy The Duke and Duchess and Prince Harry find out how students are developing their skillset for careers in broadcasting pic.twitter.com/MC10WiFHv8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 20, 2017

The new school, which builds mental health wellbeing classes into its curriculum, is working closely with the Heads Together campaign to provide students and parents with the right tools to achieve mental wellness. During their visit, Prince Harry also discussed how, in the past, talking about mental health has been seen as a "dry, depressing subject" which "turned people away."

"If you can bring a lighthearted humor and encourage people to speak about the subject in that way, it puts a smile on your face," he said.

"The strongest guys are the ones who can talk about it," Prince William added.

"The weak guys are the ones who bottle it away and it makes their lives spiral completely out of control. And it ruins their lives eventually," he continued. "You waste a lot of your life worrying and stressing about stuff that, frankly, if you have a conversation and talk to somebody, it will make everything much better."

"I think the whole country has shown a real appetite to want to talk about this. We've sort of unlocked something," Prince Harry concluded. "It's like taking the lid off a boiling pan. It's been simmering for a very long time and everyone's desperate for it to come out. It's just providing a mechanism. We need to prioritize mental health."

