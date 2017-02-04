Kansas State takes down No. 2 Baylor at home

For the first time this season, Baylor is on a losing streak.

The No. 2 Bears made it a game near the end, climbing back from a 15-point halftime deficit. The team had three chances at the end to tie or take the lead, but couldn’t convert and Baylor fell to Kansas State 56-54 at home on Saturday afternoon.

Baylor had won the first meeting between the two teams 77-68, even though K-State had led with 10 minutes remaining.

This is the second game the Bears have dropped this week, the first came on Wednesday at the hands of No. 3 Kansas. But in that match up, the Bears looked impressive and led most of the way, trading baskets with the Jayhawks until the last 18 seconds of the game. On Saturday, the Bears never seemed to get their footing and at one point, were down by as many 19.

This is also the second Big-12 upset of the day as Kansas gave up a 14-point halftime lead and fell to Iowa State 92-89 in overtime. The loss also snapped Kansas’ 37-game home winning streak.

Now Baylor will need to go back to the drawing board and address why Kansas was able to hold them to just 38.5 percent from the field. They will attempt to bounce back on Feb. 8 at Oklahoma State.