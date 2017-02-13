Kansas State coach Bill Snyder diagnosed with throat cancer, says treatment won’t affect duties

In light of multiple reports in recent days regarding his health, Kansas State coach Bill Snyder announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer, saying that treatments will not affect his duties coaching the Wildcats.

“I feel bad having to release this information about my health in this manner prior to sharing it in person with so many personal friends, distant family, players and their families, past and present, and many of the Kansas State football family so close to our program,” Snyder said. “But, with so much talk presently out there, I certainly owe it to everyone to make them aware of my condition.

“I have been diagnosed with throat cancer and have been receiving outpatient treatment at the KU Medical Center for about three weeks and am getting along very well. The doctors and staffs at both KU Med and M.D. Anderson (in Houston, Texas) have been great; working so very well together to finalize the overall treatment plan which is being conducted in Kansas City. Both ‘teams’ have projected a positive outcome and have worked out a schedule that allows me to be in Kansas City for my regular treatments and still be back in the office on a regular basis through the first week of March. Sean, along with our coaching and support staffs, remain highly productive in carrying out their responsibilities keeping us on track.”

Citing Snyder’s doctors, the release states Snyder’s prognosis as excellent. Snyder “fully expects” to be ready to coach spring ball when K-State opens practice March 29.

The 77-year-old Snyder has coached the Wildcats for 25 years over two different stints, amassing 202 career wins. He signed a five-year extension after the 2012 season that calls for him to become a special assistant to the athletic director when his coaching career is finished.

“Coach Snyder’s health is of the utmost importance, and he has our full support during this time,” athletic director John Currie said in a release. “We will provide all of the necessary accommodations he and his family need to ensure a smooth treatment process. He will remain our head coach during this treatment period, and we look forward to seeing him on the field this spring and in pursuit of career win No. 203 on September 2.”