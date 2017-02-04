No. 3 Kansas shocked by unranked Iowa State, ending nation's longest home win streak

Kansas looked like the best team in college basketball after back-to-back wins over Kentucky and Baylor. It looked like that same team through 25 minutes at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. Then Iowa State went crazy, and did something no team has done in over three years: The Cyclones beat Kansas at home.

They stormed back behind 29 points from mercurial scorer Deonte Burton to stun the Jayhawks 92-89 in overtime and end Kansas’ 54-game winning streak at home.

Bill Self’s team hadn’t lost in its own building since Jan. 5, 2014, to San Diego State. But in the time since, it hadn’t encountered a second-half shooting spree like Iowa State’s on Saturday. The visitors trailed by 14 at halftime, but hit 10 second-half 3-pointers to send the game into overtime.

Burton had 19 of his 29 points in the second half and OT. Naz Mitrou-Long had 14 of his 22 after the break. It was Monte Morris, however, who had the ball in his hands down the stretch. Morris scored 15 of his 25 points after halftime, and engineered the comeback.

Down two with just over a minute to play, Morris drilled a 3-pointer to put the Cyclones up one. Frank Mason made one of two free throws at the other end to knot up the score, but his bid to avoid overtime on the following possession clanged off the back rim.

Both teams started the extra session cold from the field, but Morris broke the deadlock almost halfway through the five minutes with a jumper. Burton then extended the lead to five on the very next possession with a top-of-the-key 3.

Svi Mykhailiuk’s driving layup cut Iowa State’s advantage to three, and Devonte’ Graham made one of two free throws to shave it to two. Josh Jackson was then fouled on a drive after another Iowa State miss, but he also missed one of his two attempts to leave the visitors clinging to a one-point lead.

Then, after Iowa State coach Steve Prohm called timeout, Morris drove to the left side of the rim. Meanwhile, on the weak side, Donovan Jackson slid down to the corner, and Morris found the lefty for what looked like a dagger 3.

Graham wouldn’t let Kansas go away, though. His triple on the other end gave Kansas life. The Jayhawks then fouled Morris, who went to the line for a one-and-one with six seconds to play, but the Iowa State senior was as cool as you’d expect. He knocked down both free throws, and Mykhailiuk’s 27-footer for the tie came up short.

Mason did everything he could to stave off Iowa State in regulation. He had a game-high and career-high 32 points on 9-of-11 shooting and 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. Landen Lucas pulled down 18 rebounds for the Jayhawks. But the hosts shot 9 for 25 from the field in the second half and let Iowa State back into the game.

The win is a massive one for the Cyclones, who were previously without a signature win. They’re now 14-8 and 6-4 in the Big 12, but more importantly have that big win. The fact that it came on the road makes it all the more significant. It should put Iowa State securely on the right side of the bubble.

Kansas still sits alone atop the Big 12 after Baylor’s loss to Kansas State. But perhaps the Jayhawks, who had four players play more than 40 minutes Saturday, were worn down after putting everything they had into the Kentucky and Baylor games. Those victories aren’t dampened by the Iowa State loss, and Kansas’ play with suspended forward Carlton Bragg has still been largely impressive.

But the streak is no more. It featured 32 Big 12 wins at Allen Fieldhouse. Out of conference, there were victories over Florida, Utah and Kentucky. Now the Jayhawks must start anew.