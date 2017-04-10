Kansas lands transfers Dedric and K.J. Lawson, cementing its longterm future

Five days after they announced they’re leaving Memphis, brothers Dedric and K.J. Lawson have already chosen a destination.

The Lawsons will transfer to Kansas, they confirmed via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

R O C K C H A L K J A Y H A W K !???????? — Keelon Lawson (@KJLawson2) April 10, 2017





The addition of Dedric and K.J. is a massive boost for Kansas’ 2018-19 season and perhaps even for many years thereafter.

An athletic 6-foot-9 forward capable of making an impact both inside and outside the paint, Dedric averaged is a former McDonald’s All-American who averaged 19.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists this past season for a 19-win Memphis team. The junior-to-be will sit out all of next season for Kansas but projects as an all-Big 12 candidate and NBA prospect once he becomes eligible.

K.J. Lawson, a 6-foot-7 wing, averaged 12.3 points and 8.1 rebounds as a redshirt freshman this past season at Memphis. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining once he becomes eligible in fall 2018, however, he’s more likely to be a rotation piece for the Jayhawks rather than an instant star.

In addition to Dedric and K.J., Kansas could also gain a leg up in the recruitment of the two younger Lawson brothers. Chandler and Johnathan Lawson are both consensus five-star prospects in the Class of 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Dedric and K.J. signed with Memphis two years ago in part because former Tigers coach Josh Pastner agreed to hire their father as an assistant coach. When former Texas Tech coach Tubby Smith replaced Pastner last spring, he marginalized Keelon Lawson by demoting him to director of player development, albeit with a $20,000 raise.

All three Lawsons left Memphis last week, citing the need for a fresh start. Keelon Lawson is not expected to pursue a position on Bill Self’s staff at Kansas.

– – – – – – –

Jeff Eisenberg is the editor of The Dagger on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at daggerblog@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @JeffEisenberg