Kansas center Evan Maxwell decides to transfer from program

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -- Junior center Evan Maxwell has decided to transfer from Kansas without ever appearing in a game.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self announced the decision Saturday.

Maxwell spent his first two years at Liberty, where he averaged 10 points and 4.8 rebounds as a sophomore, and was sitting out this season under NCAA transfer rules.

Maxwell thanked his coaches and teammates in a statement but said ''I just don't think it was the right time for me'' at Kansas. He did not say where he intends to transfer.

The third-ranked Jayhawks beat TCU on Friday night in their Big 12 opener to improve to 12-1.