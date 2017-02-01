Kansas basketball player granted diversion for drug charge

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2017, file photo, Kansas forward Carlton Bragg Jr. (15) is disappointed by a referee's call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, in Morgantown, W.Va. At left is head coach Bill Self. Bragg has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules. Coach Self said in announcing the suspension late Thursday, Jan. 26, that the violation isn't connected to an investigation into an alleged rape at his team's dorm in December. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -- Kansas forward Carlton Bragg Jr. has been granted diversion for after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lawrence Municipal Court Administrator Vicki Stanwix confirmed Wednesday that an agreement had been reached in Bragg's case. She did not comment on the terms.

Bragg was suspended from the third-ranked Jayhawks for the drug charge. The paraphernalia was found during the investigation of an alleged rape in December at McCarthy Hall, a dorm that houses the basketball team and other male juniors and seniors at the university. The KU Public Safety Office says there is no indication the two cases are related.

Calls to the city prosecutor and associate athletics director Jim Marchiony were not immediately returned. Bragg's attorney Hatem Chahine declined to comment.

---

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25